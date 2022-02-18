Log in
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange - 02/17
0.104 KWD   +0.97%
02/15GFH FINANCIAL BSC : تنويه من الشركة
PU
02/15GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Transcript of the Analysts Conference
PU
02/15GFH FINANCIAL BSC : محضر مؤتمر المحللين
PU
GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

02/18/2022 | 12:01am EST
CMP/FEB/2022/0016

17/02/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 2,000,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت ىلا مهس 195,356,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل تيوكلا ةصروبو نيرحبلا ةصروب يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2022 رياربف 17 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %5.23 لداعي ام مهس 197,356,890

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 2,000,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Bahrain Bourse and Boursa Kuwait increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 195,356,890 shares to 197,356,890 shares representing 5.23% of total issued shares as at 17th February 2022.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

ز

فيظولا مىسملا

لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر

ر

Signature عيقوتلا

Company Seal ةكشلا متخ

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 05:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 297 M - -
Net income 2020 45,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 229 M 1 229 M -
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,7%
Technical analysis trends GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hisham Ahmed Al-Rayes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suryanarayanan Hariharan Chief Finance Officer
Jassim Mohamed Rafie Al-Ansaari Chairman
Osama Abdullatif Janahi Head-Information Technology
Salah Abdulla Sharif Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC4.21%1 216
MORGAN STANLEY3.05%179 238
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION6.22%168 887
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-5.88%120 105
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-7.95%53 005
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-25.82%44 815