GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

CMP/FEB/2022/0017
20/02/2022
ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش
اهمهسأ نم مهس 2,000,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت ىلا مهس 197,356,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل تيوكلا ةصروبو نيرحبلا ةصروب يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ(
.2022 رياربف 20 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %5.28 لداعي ام مهس 199,356,890
Purchase of Treasury Shares
GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 2,000,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Bahrain Bourse and Boursa Kuwait increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 197,356,890 shares to 199,356,890 shares representing 5.28% of total issued shares as at 20th February 2022.
Mariam Jowhary
يرهوج ميرم
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
ز
لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر
Signature عيقوتلا
Disclaimer
GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:50:01 UTC.