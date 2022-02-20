GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

CMP/FEB/2022/0017

20/02/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 2,000,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت ىلا مهس 197,356,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل تيوكلا ةصروبو نيرحبلا ةصروب يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2022 رياربف 20 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %5.28 لداعي ام مهس 199,356,890

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 2,000,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Bahrain Bourse and Boursa Kuwait increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 197,356,890 shares to 199,356,890 shares representing 5.28% of total issued shares as at 20th February 2022.