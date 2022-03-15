GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

CMP/MAR/2022/0022
14/03/2022
ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش
اهمهسأ نم مهس 1,900,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت ىلا مهس 224,661,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل تيوكلا ةصروبو يلاملا يبد قوس يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ(
.2022 سرام 14 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %6.00 لداعي ام مهس 226,561,890
Purchase of Treasury Shares
GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 1,900,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Dubai Financial Market and Boursa Kuwait increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 224,661,890 shares to 226,561,890 shares representing 6.00% of total issued shares as at 14th March 2022.
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يرهوج ميرم
مسلإا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
ز
فيظولا مىسملا
لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر
ر
Signature عيقوتلا
Company Seal ةكشلا متخ
