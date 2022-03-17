Log in
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
03-15
0.0981 KWD   -1.41%
12:21aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
03/15GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
03/13GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

03/17/2022 | 12:21am EDT
CMP/MAR/2022/0025

16/03/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 1,250,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت ىلا مهس 228,561,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل تيوكلا ةصروبو يلاملا يبد قوس يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2022 سرام 16 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %6.09 لداعي ام مهس 229,811,890

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 1,250,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Dubai Financial Market and Boursa Kuwait increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 228,561,890 shares to 229,811,890 shares representing 6.09% of total issued shares as at 16th March 2022.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

ز

فيظولا مىسملا

لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر

ر

Signature عيقوتلا

Company Seal ةكشلا متخ

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 04:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
