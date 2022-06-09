GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

CMP/JUN/2022/0012

08/06/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 2,816,744 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت مهسلأا نم %8.06 لداعي ام مهس 308,747,513 ىلا مهس 305,930,769 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2022 وينوي 8 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 2,816,744 shares of its shares (treasury shares) increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 305,930,769 shares to 308,747,513 shares representing 8.06% of total issued shares as at 8th June 2022.