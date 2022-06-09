GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

CMP/JUN/2022/0012
08/06/2022
ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش
اهمهسأ نم مهس 2,816,744 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت مهسلأا نم %8.06 لداعي ام مهس 308,747,513 ىلا مهس 305,930,769 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل )ةنيزخ مهسأ(
.2022 وينوي 8 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا
Purchase of Treasury Shares
GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 2,816,744 shares of its shares (treasury shares) increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 305,930,769 shares to 308,747,513 shares representing 8.06% of total issued shares as at 8th June 2022.
|
|
Name
|
|
Mariam Jowhary
|
|
يرهوج ميرم
|
|
مسلإا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
Head of Compliance & AML
|
|
ز
|
|
فيظولا مىسملا
|
|
|
|
|
لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ر
|
|
Signature عيقوتلا
|
|
|
|
|
Company Seal ةكشلا متخ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 04:51:09 UTC.