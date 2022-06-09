Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Kuwait
  Kuwait Stock Exchange
  GFH Financial Group BSC
  News
  Summary
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
0.0941 KWD   +0.11%
12:52aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
06/08GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Resignation and appointment of Board member
PU
06/07GFH Financial Group BSC Announces Board Changes
CI
Summary 
Summary

GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

06/09/2022 | 12:52am EDT
CMP/JUN/2022/0012

08/06/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 2,816,744 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت مهسلأا نم %8.06 لداعي ام مهس 308,747,513 ىلا مهس 305,930,769 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2022 وينوي 8 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 2,816,744 shares of its shares (treasury shares) increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 305,930,769 shares to 308,747,513 shares representing 8.06% of total issued shares as at 8th June 2022.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

ز

فيظولا مىسملا

لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر

ر

Signature عيقوتلا

Company Seal ةكشلا متخ

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 04:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
