GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

CMP/JUL/2022/0019

24/07/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

ويلوي 22 خيراتب مهس 145,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت ىلا مهس 375,870,584 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل )ةنيزخ مهسأ( اهمهسأ نم ويلوي 24 خيراتب مهس 415,000 و

.2022 ويلوي 24 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %9.82 لداعي ام مهس 376,430,584

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 145,000 shares on 22nd July and 415,000 shares on 24th July of its shares (treasury shares) increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 375,870,584 shares to 376,430,584 shares representing 9.82% of total issued shares as at 24th July 2022.