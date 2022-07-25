GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

CMP/JUL/2022/0019
24/07/2022
ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش
ويلوي 22 خيراتب مهس 145,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت ىلا مهس 375,870,584 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل )ةنيزخ مهسأ( اهمهسأ نم ويلوي 24 خيراتب مهس 415,000 و
.2022 ويلوي 24 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %9.82 لداعي ام مهس 376,430,584
Purchase of Treasury Shares
GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 145,000 shares on 22nd July and 415,000 shares on 24th July of its shares (treasury shares) increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 375,870,584 shares to 376,430,584 shares representing 9.82% of total issued shares as at 24th July 2022.
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يرهوج ميرم
مسلإا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
ز
فيظولا مىسملا
لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر
ر
Signature عيقوتلا
Company Seal ةكشلا متخ
