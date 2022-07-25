Log in
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-23
0.0931 KWD   +1.20%
0.0931 KWD   +1.20%
01:04aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
07/20GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
07/18GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
GFH Financial BSC : Post share buyback announcement

07/25/2022 | 01:04am EDT
CMP/JUL/2022/0019

24/07/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

ويلوي 22 خيراتب مهس 145,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت ىلا مهس 375,870,584 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل )ةنيزخ مهسأ( اهمهسأ نم ويلوي 24 خيراتب مهس 415,000 و

.2022 ويلوي 24 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %9.82 لداعي ام مهس 376,430,584

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 145,000 shares on 22nd July and 415,000 shares on 24th July of its shares (treasury shares) increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 375,870,584 shares to 376,430,584 shares representing 9.82% of total issued shares as at 24th July 2022.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

ز

فيظولا مىسملا

لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر

ر

Signature عيقوتلا

Company Seal ةكشلا متخ

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 05:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
