GFH Financial BSC : Press release regarding financial results for the 3rd QTR of 2021

GFH'S NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS RISES 160.4% TO

US$60.34 MILLION FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2021

Income up 26.39% for the nine-month period, supported by strong and steady recurring income streams

nine-month period, supported by strong and steady recurring income streams Continued progress and contributions from across the Group's diversified business lines

Manama - 11th November 2021 - GFH Financial Group B.S.C ("GFH" or "the Group") (Bahrain Bourse: GFH) today announced its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of the year ended 30 September 2021 ("the period").

The Group reported net profit attributable to shareholders of US$23.30 million for the third quarter of the year up 187.30% when compared with US$8.11 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase, despite ongoing market pressures globally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, was supported by strong performance across the Group's diversified business lines. Earnings per share for the third quarter was US cents 0.69 compared to US cents 0.24 for the comparative quarter of 2020. Total income for the third quarter of 2021 was US$89.60 million compared to US$67.58 million for the third quarter of 2020, a rise of 32.58%. Consolidated net profit for the third quarter was US$24.13 million compared with US$9.92 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 143.25%. Among the main contributors to third quarter results were investment banking and treasury income. Notably, fees generated on deals of US$22.65 million were realised from key investments in the logistics sector and multi residential portfolios. Also supporting income growth and profits were contributions from the treasury business and commercial banking business of the Group. Total expenses were up 13.56% for the third quarter reaching US$65.47 million compared to US$57.65 million in the prior-year period.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was US$60.34 million for the first nine months of 2021 compared with US$23.17 million in the corresponding period of 2020, an increase of 160.42%. Supporting growth for the nine-month period was increased deal placement, continued expansion of the Group's treasury activities and stronger performance by its commercial banking subsidiary, Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB,) and real estate business. Earnings per share for the period was US cents 1.78 compared to US cents 0.69 for the first nine months of 2020. Total income for the first nine months of 2021 was US$270.61 million versus US$214.10 million for the 2020 period, an increase of 26.39%. Income growth continued to be supported by strengthening performance and contributions from across the Group's core investment platforms and activities. Consolidated net profit for the nine-month period increased 125.27% to US$68.28 million compared with US$30.31 million in the first nine months of 2020. Total Expenses for the period were US$202.33 million up 10.08% from US$183.79 million for the first nine months of 2020.

Total equity attributable to shareholders was US$0.97 billion at 30 September 2021 up 6.59% from US$0.91 billion at year-end 2020. Total assets of the Group continued to grow reaching US$7.43 billion at 30 September 2021 compared with US$6.59 billion at 31 December 2020, an increase of 12.75%.

Commenting, Mr. Jassim Alseddiqi, Chairman of GFH, said, "The first nine months of 2021 have been marked by substantial growth in income and profits achieved by the Group. We're pleased with these results and GFH's continued ability to deliver across its diversified lines of business and geographies where we invest. While globally, we are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, our performance for the period