  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. GFH Financial Group BSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange - 02/10
0.101 KWD   +1.00%
02/10GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
02/10TRANSCRIPT : GFH Financial Group BSC, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/10GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Board of Directors Meeting Results
PU
GFH Financial BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares

02/13/2022 | 07:12am EST
CMP/FEB/2022/0009

13/02/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 2,000,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت لداعي ام مهس 190,406,890 ىلا مهس 188,406,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل تيوكلا ةصروب يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2022 رياربف 13 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %5.04

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 2,000,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Boursa Kuwait increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 188,406,890 shares to 190,406,890 shares representing 5.04% of total issued shares as at 13th February 2022.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

ز

فيظولا مىسملا

لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر

ر

Signature عيقوتلا

Company Seal ةكشلا متخ

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 12:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 265 M - -
Net income 2020 45,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 795 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,56x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 1 200 M 1 198 M -
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hisham Ahmed Al-Rayes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suryanarayanan Hariharan Chief Finance Officer
Jassim Mohamed Rafie Al-Ansaari Chairman
Osama Abdullatif Janahi Head-Information Technology
Salah Abdulla Sharif Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC1.20%1 198
MORGAN STANLEY6.53%185 298
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION5.96%168 471
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-3.13%121 109
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-2.73%55 318
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-14.50%51 600