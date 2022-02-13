GFH Financial BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares

CMP/FEB/2022/0009

13/02/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 2,000,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت لداعي ام مهس 190,406,890 ىلا مهس 188,406,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل تيوكلا ةصروب يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2022 رياربف 13 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %5.04

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 2,000,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Boursa Kuwait increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 188,406,890 shares to 190,406,890 shares representing 5.04% of total issued shares as at 13th February 2022.