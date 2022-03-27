GFH Financial BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares

CMP/MAR/2022/0036 24/03/2022
ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش
اهمهسأ نم مهس 2,174,702 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوساو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا معإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت ىلا مهس 239,811,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل يلاملا يبد قوسو نيرحبلا ةصروب يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ( .2022 سرام 24 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسا نم %6.41 لداعي ام مهس 241,986,592
Purchase of Treasury Shares
GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 2,174,702 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 239,811,890 shares to 241,986,592 shares representing 6.41% of total issued shares as at 24th March 2022.
|
مسا
|
Name
|
يرهوج ميرم
|
Mariam Jowhary
|
فيظولا سملا
|
Title
|
لاوما لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتز لا سيئر
|
Head of Compliance & AML
|
Signature عيقوتلا
|
Company Seal ةكشر لا متخ
|
