  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. GFH Financial Group BSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  03-23
0.101 KWD   +2.23%
01:31aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
03/24GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Board of Directors Meeting on 11 May 2022
PU
03/24GFH FINANCIAL BSC : BOD meeting
PU
GFH Financial BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares

03/27/2022 | 01:31am EDT
CMP/MAR/2022/0036 24/03/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 2,174,702 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوساو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا معإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت ىلا مهس 239,811,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل يلاملا يبد قوسو نيرحبلا ةصروب يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ( .2022 سرام 24 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسا نم %6.41 لداعي ام مهس 241,986,592

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 2,174,702 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 239,811,890 shares to 241,986,592 shares representing 6.41% of total issued shares as at 24th March 2022.

مسا

Name

يرهوج ميرم

Mariam Jowhary

فيظولا سملا

Title

لاوما لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتز لا سيئر

Head of Compliance & AML

Signature عيقوتلا

Company Seal ةكشر لا متخ

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 05:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
