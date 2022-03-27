GFH Financial BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares

CMP/MAR/2022/0036 24/03/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 2,174,702 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوساو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا معإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت ىلا مهس 239,811,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل يلاملا يبد قوسو نيرحبلا ةصروب يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ( .2022 سرام 24 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسا نم %6.41 لداعي ام مهس 241,986,592

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 2,174,702 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 239,811,890 shares to 241,986,592 shares representing 6.41% of total issued shares as at 24th March 2022.