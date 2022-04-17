Log in
GFH Financial BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares

04/17/2022 | 06:54am EDT
CMP/APR/2022/0018 17/04/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 1,000,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوساو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا معإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت لداعي ام مهس 251,056,592 ىلا مهس 250,056,592 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل يلاملا يبد قوس يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ( .2022 ليربأ 15 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسا نم %6.65

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 1,000,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Dubai Financial Market increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 250,056,592 shares to 251,056,592 shares representing 6.65% of total issued shares as at 15th April 2022.

مسا

Name

يرهوج ميرم

Mariam Jowhary

فيظولا سملا

Title

لاوما لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتز لا سيئر

Head of Compliance & AML

Signature عيقوتلا

Company Seal ةكشر لا متخ

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 10:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
