Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. GFH Financial Group BSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
0.0943 KWD   +0.11%
08:23aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
06/09GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
06/08GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Resignation and appointment of Board member
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GFH Financial BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares

06/12/2022 | 08:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CMP/JUN/2022/0016

12/06/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 2,490,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت مهسلأا نم %8.23 لداعي ام مهس 315,517,513 ىلا مهس 313,027,513 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2022 وينوي 12 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 2,490,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 313,027,513 shares to 315,517,513 shares representing 8.23% of total issued shares as at 12th June 2022.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

ز

فيظولا مىسملا

لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر

ر

Signature عيقوتلا

Company Seal ةكشلا متخ

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 12 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2022 12:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
08:23aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
06/09GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
06/08GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Resignation and appointment of Board member
PU
06/07GFH Financial Group BSC Announces Board Changes
CI
06/07GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
06/02GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
05/31GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Lists GFH
PU
05/31GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Lists GFH Shares
PU
05/31GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
05/30GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 273 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 083 M 1 083 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Duration : Period :
GFH Financial Group BSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hisham Ahmed Al-Rayes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suryanarayanan Hariharan Chief Finance Officer
Ghazi Faisal Al-Hajeri Chairman
Osama Abdullatif Janahi Head-Information Technology
Salah Abdulla Sharif Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC-4.09%1 083
MORGAN STANLEY-21.15%135 395
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-26.02%117 991
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-20.48%94 207
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-21.62%47 745
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.28%43 523