GFH Financial BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares

CMP/JUN/2022/0016

12/06/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 2,490,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت مهسلأا نم %8.23 لداعي ام مهس 315,517,513 ىلا مهس 313,027,513 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2022 وينوي 12 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 2,490,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 313,027,513 shares to 315,517,513 shares representing 8.23% of total issued shares as at 12th June 2022.