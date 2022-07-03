GFH Financial BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares

CMP/JUN/2022/0045
30/06/2022
ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش
اهمهسأ نم مهس 5,090,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت مهسلأا نم %9.20 لداعي ام مهس 352,668,362 ىلا مهس 347,598,362 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل )ةنيزخ مهسأ(
.2022 وينوي 30 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا
Purchase of Treasury Shares
GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 5,090,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 347,598,362 shares to 352,668,362 shares representing 9.20% of total issued shares as at 30th June 2022.
|
|
Name
|
|
Mariam Jowhary
|
|
يرهوج ميرم
|
|
مسلإا
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
Head of Compliance & AML
|
|
ز
|
|
فيظولا مىسملا
|
|
|
|
|
لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ر
|
|
Signature عيقوتلا
|
|
|
|
|
Company Seal ةكشلا متخ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
