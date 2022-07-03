Log in
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
0.0855 KWD   -0.12%
01:23aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
06/27GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
06/27GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Board of Directors Meeting on 10 August 2022
PU
GFH Financial BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares

07/03/2022 | 01:23am EDT
CMP/JUN/2022/0045

30/06/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 5,090,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت مهسلأا نم %9.20 لداعي ام مهس 352,668,362 ىلا مهس 347,598,362 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2022 وينوي 30 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 5,090,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 347,598,362 shares to 352,668,362 shares representing 9.20% of total issued shares as at 30th June 2022.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

ز

فيظولا مىسملا

لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر

ر

Signature عيقوتلا

Company Seal ةكشلا متخ

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 03 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2022 05:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
