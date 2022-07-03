GFH Financial BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares

CMP/JUN/2022/0045

30/06/2022

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 5,090,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت مهسلأا نم %9.20 لداعي ام مهس 352,668,362 ىلا مهس 347,598,362 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2022 وينوي 30 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 5,090,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 347,598,362 shares to 352,668,362 shares representing 9.20% of total issued shares as at 30th June 2022.