GFH Financial Group BSC is Bahrain-based Islamic wholesale investment bank. The Company operates in following segments: Investment banking segment, which focuses on private equity and asset management activities; Commercial banking segment, which includes all sharia compliant corporate banking and retail banking activities of the Group provided through the Group's subsidiary, Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC. The subsidiary also manages it's own treasury and investment book within this operating segment; Real Estate development segment, which is involved in origination and management of economic infrastructure projects. The business unit also covers the Group's investment in real estate and related assets; and Corporate and treasury segment, which includes all common costs and activities that are undertaken at the Group level, including treasury and residual investment assets. The Company operates in United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Cayman Islands and United Kingdom.