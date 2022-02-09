GFH Financial BSC : Q4. English

GFH Financial Group BSC CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 DECEMBER 2021 Commercial registration : 44136 (registered with Central Bank of Bahrain as an Islamic wholesale Bank) Registered Office : Bahrain Financial Harbour Office: 2901, 29th Floor Building 1398, East Tower Block: 346, Road: 4626 Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain Telephone +973 17538538 Directors : Jassim Al Seddiqi, Chairman Sheikh Ahmed Bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa (till 25 Feb 2021) Ghazi Faisal Ebrahim Alhajeri, (Vice Chairman from 7 July 2021) Hisham Ahmed Alrayes Rashid Nasser Al Kaabi Ali Murad (from 9 April 2020) Ahmed Abdulhamid AlAhmadi (from 9 April 2020) Alia Al Falasi (from 30 September 2020) Fawaz Talal Al Tamimi (from 30 September 2020) Edris Mohammed Rafi Alrafi (from 24 December 2020) Chief Executive Officer : Hisham Ahmed Alrayes Auditors :KPMG Fakhro

GFH Financial Group BSC CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the year ended 31 December 2021 CONTENTS Page Chairman's report 1-5 Report of the Shari'a Supervisory Board 6 Independent auditors' report to the shareholders 7-13 Consolidated financial statements Consolidated statement of financial position 14 Consolidated income statement 15 Consolidated statement of changes in owners' equity 16-17 Consolidated statement of cash flows 18 Consolidated statement of changes in restricted investment accounts 19 Consolidated statement of sources and uses of zakah and charity fund 20 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 21-102 Supplementary information (not audited) 103-105

Chairman's Report-2021 Dear Shareholders, On behalf of the Board of Directors of GFH Financial Group, I am pleased to present the Group's financial results for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021. While 2021 saw the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact across communities and markets globally, it also bore witness to the resilience and innovation that are spurred in the midst of uncertainty. Throughout the pandemic's peaks and troughs, economies began a road to recovery infused with a view towards long-term sustainability, while businesses found ways to adapt that inspired future-proofed strategies and processes. As for us at GFH, 2021 marked a year in which we made great strides across the Group and delivered remarkable growth in profits and income year-over-year.COVID-19 allowed us to reveal the strength of our diversified business lines, and enabled us to demonstrate the Group's resilience - a trait that has underpinned our growth and successful diversification throughout our 22-year history. We continued to grow our investment banking, commercial banking, asset management and treasury businesses, as well as our investment portfolio and presence in key markets including the GCC, UK, Europe and the US. Instrumental to our sustained growth despite the pandemic's challenges is our strategy of dynamic diversification and persistent pursuit of value creation. Long before the pandemic, our investment strategy prioritised identifying opportunities across a range of defensive sectors and recession-proof markets. In 2021, this allowed us to continue expanding our geographic reach, the sectors we are active in and the variety of asset classes that we invest in. As a result, we have exponentially grown our global portfolio of income-yielding,high-return investments assets and secured long-term value creation opportunities for our investors and shareholders. The Group's total consolidated revenue was US$368.5 million compared with US$323.4 million in 2020, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 13.9%. Achieving this growth is made possible through the continued success of our business lines, and our pursuit of investments and activities that facilitate steady income generation. In addition to investment management, real estate and treasury activities have also recorded particularly positive contributions to our revenues. Furthermore, we were able to report strong results for 2021 - made possible by our dedicated team's successful execution of the Group's strategy. Through a keen-eyed and responsive evaluation, they identified new income yielding opportunities while building on and extracting value from existing assets. For the year, the Group reported a consolidated net profit of US$92.6 million as compared with US$49.3 million from the previous year, an increase of 87.8%, and a net profit attributable to shareholders of US$84.2 million compared with US$45.1 million for the previous year, an increase of 86.7%.

The Group's total assets for the year grew from US$6.6 billion in 2020 to US$8.1 billion in 2021, an increase of 22.7%. The Group's Total Assets and Funds Under Management (AUM) increased from US$12 billion in 2020 to around US$15 billion in 2021, marking a year-on-year increase of 25%. The Group also ended the year with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 13.2% and Return on Equity (ROE) ratio of ~9%, confirming our sustained positive financial performance. We are pleased to have been recognised for our efforts and significant progress towards improving our model and reducing our overall credit risk profile over the last few years. Despite the challenging market headwinds caused by COVID-19, we have managed to continue to effectively implement our ongoing strategy to transform GFH from a purely Islamic wholesale bank into a fully integrated Sharia'a compliant financial group. Additionally, GFH's outlook has been upgraded to Stable by Capital Intelligence Ratings, which now rates the group's Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) as 'BB- 'and 'B', respectively. The improvement reflects the group's sound liquidity, coupled with a sizeable liquid sovereign Sukuk portfolio, increasingly diversified sources of funding and increased share of non-Bahrain assets. The updated corporate ratings are also supported by GFH's extended debt maturity profile following a US$500 million five-year Sukuk issue in 2020, low refinancing risk and satisfactory debt service capacity. We are proud of the tremendous progress we made throughout 2021, which was made possible by the dedication and continued ingenuity of our teams across the Group. While the commercial impact of the pandemic continues to be felt by businesses and markets globally - our Group included - we were still able to achieve sustained positive progress and contributions across our business lines, and maintain investor and market confidence. In the twelve months ended December 2021, the Group successfully raised more than US$2.3 billion across its investment banking and treasury business lines. The continuation of our financial performance and growth, combined with our dividend policy, enabled the Board t0 recommend total dividend of US$ 60 million at 6.07% on par value, divided into 4.57% cash dividends amounting to US$45 million and 1.50% stock dividends of US$15 million for our shareholders. Additional board recommendations were discussed and raised as part of the Group's Ordinary General Meeting (OGM), which successfully concluded on 14 October 2021 with several key ratifications and authorisations received from shareholders. One of these approvals included the continuation of listing the Group's shares on Boursa Kuwait as well as the repurchase of the Group's shares (treasury shares), up to a maximum of 10% of the total issued shares, for a number of purposes, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) including the acquisition of the shares of Khaleeji Commercial Bank B.S.C. (KHCB), pursuant to an acquisition offer, and strategic expansion in financial and investment institutions. The OGM also saw shareholders authorise the Board of Directors or its designees to take all necessary actions to implement the above activities. Similarly, the EGM saw shareholders approve our recommendation to issue sukuk in the amount of US$300 million in the form of Additional Perpetual Tier 1 Capital.