CMP/MAR/2024/0015

نﻼﻋإ

Announcement

Date

11/03/2024

ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ

ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر

Subject

ﺔﻧﯾزﺧ مﮭﺳأ ﻊﯾﺑ

عوﺿوﻣﻟا

Sale of Treasury Shares

نﻣ مﮭﺳ 40,777,778 ﻊﯾﺑﺑ تﻣﺎﻗ دﻗ ﺎﮭﻧأ نﻠﻌﺗ نأ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗا فا ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ دوﺗ

كﻟذﺑو

ﻲﺟﯾﺗارﺗﺳإ رﻣﺛﺗﺳﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ (ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا مﮭﺳأ نﻣ 1.06% لﺛﻣﯾ ﺎﻣ يا)

ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ

لﺛﻣﯾ

ﺎﻣ) مﮭﺳ 57,969,050 ﻰﻟا لﺻﺗ ﻊﯾﺑﻟا

ﺔﯾﻠﻣﻋ دﻌﺑ ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا

مﮭﺳأ

عوﻣﺟﻣ نﺈﻓ

.(%1.51

Information

GFH Financial Group would like to announce that it has sold

ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا

40,777,778 share of its treasury shares (representing 1.06% of its

total issued shares) to strategic investor and hence the total

number of treasury shares held will reach 57,969,050 shares

(representing 1.51%).

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ

ﻢﺳﻹا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر

ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا

Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ

Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا

