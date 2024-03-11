CMP/MAR/2024/0015
نﻼﻋإ
Announcement
Date
11/03/2024
ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا
Company Name
.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ
ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ
GFH Financial Group B.S.C.
Trading Code
GFH
لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر
Subject
ﺔﻧﯾزﺧ مﮭﺳأ ﻊﯾﺑ
عوﺿوﻣﻟا
Sale of Treasury Shares
نﻣ مﮭﺳ 40,777,778 ﻊﯾﺑﺑ تﻣﺎﻗ دﻗ ﺎﮭﻧأ نﻠﻌﺗ نأ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗا فا ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ دوﺗ
كﻟذﺑو
ﻲﺟﯾﺗارﺗﺳإ رﻣﺛﺗﺳﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ (ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا مﮭﺳأ نﻣ 1.06% لﺛﻣﯾ ﺎﻣ يا)
ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ
لﺛﻣﯾ
ﺎﻣ) مﮭﺳ 57,969,050 ﻰﻟا لﺻﺗ ﻊﯾﺑﻟا
ﺔﯾﻠﻣﻋ دﻌﺑ ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا
مﮭﺳأ
عوﻣﺟﻣ نﺈﻓ
.(%1.51
Information
GFH Financial Group would like to announce that it has sold
ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا
40,777,778 share of its treasury shares (representing 1.06% of its
total issued shares) to strategic investor and hence the total
number of treasury shares held will reach 57,969,050 shares
(representing 1.51%).
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ
ﻢﺳﻹا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر
ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا
Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ
Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا
