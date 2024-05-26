CMP/May/2024/0023

نﻼﻋإ

Announcement

Date

23/5/2024

ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ

ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر

Subject

ﺔﻧﯾزﺧ مﮭﺳأ ﻊﯾﺑ

عوﺿوﻣﻟا

Sale of Treasury Shares

نﻣ مﮭﺳ 95,814,846 ﻊﯾﺑﺑ تﻣﺎﻗ دﻗ ﺎﮭﻧأ نﻠﻌﺗ نأ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗا فا ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ دوﺗ

دﺷار نﺑ نﺳﺣﻣﻟادﺑﻋ دﯾﺳﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ (ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا مﮭﺳأ نﻣ 2.5% لﺛﻣﯾ ﺎﻣ يا) ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ

ﻊﯾﺑﻟا ﺔﯾﻠﻣﻋ دﻌﺑ ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ عوﻣﺟﻣ نﺈﻓ كﻟذﺑو دﺷارﻟا دﺷار نﺑ حﻼﺻ دﯾﺳﻟاو دﺷارﻟا

.(4.90% لﺛﻣﯾ ﺎﻣ) مﮭﺳ 187,914,664 ﻰﻟا لﺻﺗ

Information

GFH Financial Group would like to announce that it has sold

ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا

95,814,846 shares of its treasury shares (representing 2.5% of its

total issued shares) to Mr. Abdulmohsen Rashed Alrashed and Mr.

Salah Rashed Alrashed hence the total number of treasury shares

held will reach 187,914,664 shares (representing 4.9%).

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ

ﻢﺳﻹا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﯿﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر

ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا

Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ

Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا

