CMP/May/2024/0023
نﻼﻋإ
Announcement
Date
23/5/2024
ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا
Company Name
.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ
ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ
GFH Financial Group B.S.C.
Trading Code
GFH
لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر
Subject
ﺔﻧﯾزﺧ مﮭﺳأ ﻊﯾﺑ
عوﺿوﻣﻟا
Sale of Treasury Shares
نﻣ مﮭﺳ 95,814,846 ﻊﯾﺑﺑ تﻣﺎﻗ دﻗ ﺎﮭﻧأ نﻠﻌﺗ نأ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗا فا ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ دوﺗ
دﺷار نﺑ نﺳﺣﻣﻟادﺑﻋ دﯾﺳﻟا ﻰﻠﻋ (ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣﻟا مﮭﺳأ نﻣ 2.5% لﺛﻣﯾ ﺎﻣ يا) ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ
ﻊﯾﺑﻟا ﺔﯾﻠﻣﻋ دﻌﺑ ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ عوﻣﺟﻣ نﺈﻓ كﻟذﺑو دﺷارﻟا دﺷار نﺑ حﻼﺻ دﯾﺳﻟاو دﺷارﻟا
.(4.90% لﺛﻣﯾ ﺎﻣ) مﮭﺳ 187,914,664 ﻰﻟا لﺻﺗ
Information
GFH Financial Group would like to announce that it has sold
ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا
95,814,846 shares of its treasury shares (representing 2.5% of its
total issued shares) to Mr. Abdulmohsen Rashed Alrashed and Mr.
Salah Rashed Alrashed hence the total number of treasury shares
held will reach 187,914,664 shares (representing 4.9%).
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ
ﻢﺳﻹا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﯿﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر
ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا
Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ
Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا
