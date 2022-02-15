GFH Financial BSC : Transcript of the Analysts Conference

Further to GFH's market notification dated 9th February 2022 on the
subject, GFH is pleased to inform its shareholders and the markets
about the successful live webcast session which was broadcasted
online on Thursday, 10th February 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Kingdom of
Bahrain time.
Attached herein is the presentation discussed during the session
and the transcript of the live webcast.
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يرهوج ميرم
مسلإا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو مازتللإا سيئر
يفيظولا ىمسملا
Company Seal ةكرشلا متخ
Signature عيقوتلا
GFH Financial Group
Another year of strong performance
Presentation to the Investors on 2021 Results
10 February 2022
Importance Notice and Forward-Looking Statements
Important notice
The information set out in this presentation and subsequent webcast does not constitute a public offer for the purposes of any applicable law or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities or other financial instruments or any recommendation in respect of such securities or instruments.
Forward-looking statements
This presentation and subsequent webcast may contain projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, opinions, prospects, results, returns and forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, capital position and business of the Group (together, "Forward-Looking Statements"). Any such Forward-Looking Statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance, as they may involve significant assumptions and subjective judgments, which may or may not prove to be correct, and there can be no assurance that any of the matters set out in Forward-Looking Statements are attainable, will actually occur or will be realized or are complete or accurate. Forward-Looking Statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain and generally based on stated or implied assumptions. The assumptions may prove to be incorrect and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Group. Actual achievements, results, performance or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those stated, implied and/or reflected in any Forward-Looking Statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors (including without limitation those which are referable to general market conditions or regulatory changes). Any such Forward- Looking Statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Group at the date the statements are made, and the Group does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation or duty to update them if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change. For these reasons, recipients should not place reliance on, and are cautioned about relying on, any Forward-Looking Statements.
GFH Group at a Glance
Regulated by:
Dividends:
Liquidity profile:
Returns:
CBB - Bahrain
Regular dividend paying
~USD 2.2 billion in
ROE for 2021 at 9% and
DFSA - UAE
from 2016, average of
liquid assets at end of
EBITDA margin ~65%
CMA - KSA
~7% yield
2021
Listed on:
Assets &
Credit Rating:
Regulatory:
Fitch Ratings "B"
Bahrain Bourse
AuM:
CAR above 13% and
Standard & Poor's "B-"
Bourse Kuwait
~USD 15 billion
liquidity ratios above
Capital Intelligence
Dubai Financial Market
100%
"BB-"
Table of Contents
2021 Results at a Glance
Income statement components
Balance sheet growth
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
