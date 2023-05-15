GFH Financial BSC : Transcript of the Analysts Conference

subject, GFH is pleased to inform its shareholders and the markets
about the successful live webcast session which was broadcasted
online on Sunday, 14th May 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Kingdom of Bahrain
time.
Attached herein is the presentation discussed during the session
and the script of the live webcast.
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ
ﻢﺳﻹا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر
ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا
Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ
Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا
PRESENTATION TO THE INVESTORS
Q 1 2 0 2 3
Importance Notice and Forward-Looking Statements
Important notice
The information set out in this presentation and subsequent webcast does not constitute a public offer for the purposes of any applicable law or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities or other financial instruments or any recommendation in respect of such securities or instruments.
Forward-looking statements
This presentation and subsequent webcast may contain projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, opinions, prospects, results, returns and forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, capital position and business of the Group (together, "Forward-Looking Statements"). Any such Forward-Looking Statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance, as they may involve significant assumptions and subjective judgments, which may or may not prove to be correct, and there can be no assurance that any of the matters set out in Forward-Looking Statements are attainable, will actually occur or will be realized or are complete or accurate. Forward-Looking Statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain and generally based on stated or implied assumptions. The assumptions may prove to be incorrect and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Group. Actual achievements, results, performance or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those stated, implied and/or reflected in any Forward-Looking Statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors (including without limitation those which are referable to general market conditions or regulatory changes). Any such Forward- Looking Statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Group at the date the statements are made, and the Group does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation or duty to update them if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change. For these reasons, recipients should not place reliance on, and are cautioned about relying on, any Forward-LookingStatements.
2
A regional leader in financial services, GFH is expanding globally
GFH is a well renowned financial group in the GCC region, with a diversified offering and pioneering track record. Headquartered in Bahrain, GFH's innovative approach to Islamic investment banking services has been recognized internationally for over a decade. GFH has developed a strong and consistent ability to identify, successfully bring to market and capitalize on a wide range of solid investment opportunities in some of the world's most dynamic markets and sectors. This approach signifies the Group's investment insights and commitment to increase the value of its assets, and financial returns to its investors and shareholders.
Since the Group's inception in 1999, GFH has raised over US$18 bn assets and funds under management from its strong client base in four main activity areas:
Investment Management
Commercial Banking
Treasury & Proprietary Investments
GFH is listed on four stock exchanges in the GCC, including the Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) where it is one of the most liquid and actively traded stocks. GFH's operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investments in the U.S., Europe and U.K.
Established
In 1999 as an Islamic
Wholesale Bank
Assets & AuM
USD 18 billion
Regulated by
j
CBB - Bahrain
DFSA - UAE
CMA - KSA
Credit Rating
Fitch Ratings "B"
Standard & Poor's "B"
Capital Intelligence "BB-"
3
Key performance highlights - Q1 2023
Consolidated
Shareholder
Total
Operating
Finance
EPS
Assets
profits
profits
income
expenses
expenses
Q1
Liabilities
Equity
Key ratios
2023
$24.4m
$24.0m
$86.4m
$41.7m
$20.8m
$0.72
$10.4bn
Q1
26.4%
25.7%
30.9%
16.8%
89.1%
35.2%
6.1%
2022
$19.3m
$19.1m
$66.0m
$35.7m
$11.0m
$0.54
$9.8bn
Key messages
Group continues to report solid results amongst uncertain market conditions
Continuous fund inflows reflecting depositor confidence
Diversified business model ensures performance targets met
$9.3bn $1.06bn
7.0% (1.5%)
$8.7bn $1.07bn
Annualised ROE: 9.8%
Annualised ROA: 1%
CAR: 14.39%
BVPS: $0.26
P/B: 1.01x
P/E: 11.3x
Net D/E: 1.16x
LCR: 179%
NSFR: 101%
4
