Date
26/04/2024
ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا
Company Name
.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ
ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ
GFH Financial Group B.S.C.
Trading Code
GFH
لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر
Subject
ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ ءارﺷ
عوﺿوﻣﻟا
Purchase of Treasury Shares
16,763,304 لدﺎﻌﯾ ﺎﻣ ءارﺷﺑ قاوﺳﻷاو نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ةدﺎﺳﻟا مﻼﻋإ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ دوﺗ
%4.80 لدﺎﻌﯾ ﺎﻣ مﮭﺳ 183,840,785 نﻣ ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ ﻊﻔﺗرﺗﻟ (ﺔﻧﯾزﺧ مﮭﺳأ) ﺎﮭﻣﮭﺳأ نﻣ مﮭﺳ
ﻰﺗﺣ كﻟذو ةردﺎﺻﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا نﻣ %5.23 لدﺎﻌﯾ ﺎﻣ مﮭﺳ 200,604,089 ﻰﻟا ةردﺎﺻﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا نﻣ
.2024 لﯾرﺑأ 26 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ
Information
GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets
ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا
that it has acquired 16,763,304 shares of its shares (treasury shares)
increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 183,840,785
representing 4.80% of the total issued shares to 200,604,089 representing
5.23% of total issued shares as of 26th April 2024.
The date of the meeting of the company's
14th September 2021
ﮫﯾﻓ ذﺧﺗا يذﻟا ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ عﺎﻣﺗﺟا ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ
board of directors in which the purchase
ءارﺷﻟا رارﻗ
decision was taken
The date of the Authority approval of the
23rd April 2024
ءارﺷﻟا ﺔﯾﻠﻣﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺻﺗﺧﻣﻟا ﺔطﻠﺳﻟا ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣ ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ
purchase
The date of purchase
26th April 2024
ءارـﺷﻟا ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ
Number of purchased shares
16,763,304
ةارﺗﺷﻣﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا ددﻋ
The average purchase price
USD 0.283
ءارﺷﻟا رﻌﺳ طﺳوﺗﻣ
The percentage of shares purchased from the
0.437%
ردﺻﻣﻟا لﺎﻣﻟا سأر نﻣ ةارﺗﺷﻣﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا ﺔﺑﺳﻧ
issued capital
The number of shares remaining for purchase
182,655,294
ءارﺷﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻘﺑﺗﻣﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا ددﻋ
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ
ﻢﺳﻹا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﯿﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر
ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا
Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ
Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا
