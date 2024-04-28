CMP/APR/2024/0016
نﻼﻋإ
Announcement
Date
25/04/2024
ﺦﯾرﺎﺗﻟا
Company Name
.ب.م.ش ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ
ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا مﺳإ
GFH Financial Group B.S.C.
Trading Code
GFH
لوادﺗﻟا زﻣر
Subject
ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ ءارﺷ
عوﺿوﻣﻟا
Purchase of Treasury Shares
1,791,203 لدﺎﻌﯾ ﺎﻣ ءارﺷﺑ قاوﺳﻷاو نﯾﻣھﺎﺳﻣﻟا ةدﺎﺳﻟا مﻼﻋإ ﺔﯾﻟﺎﻣﻟا شﺗإ فإ ﻲﺟ ﺔﻋوﻣﺟﻣ دوﺗ
%4.75 لدﺎﻌﯾ ﺎﻣ مﮭﺳ 182,049,582 نﻣ ﺔﻧﯾزﺧﻟا مﮭﺳأ ﻊﻔﺗرﺗﻟ (ﺔﻧﯾزﺧ مﮭﺳأ) ﺎﮭﻣﮭﺳأ نﻣ مﮭﺳ
ﻰﺗﺣ كﻟذو ةردﺎﺻﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا نﻣ %4.80 لدﺎﻌﯾ ﺎﻣ مﮭﺳ 183,840,785 ﻰﻟا ةردﺎﺻﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا نﻣ
.2024 لﯾرﺑأ 25 ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ
Information
GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets
ﺔﻣوﻠﻌﻣﻟا
that it has acquired 1,791,203 shares of its shares (treasury shares)
increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 182,049,582
representing 4.75% of the total issued shares to 183,840,785 representing
4.80% of total issued shares as of 25th April 2024.
The date of the meeting of the company's
14th September 2021
ﮫﯾﻓ ذﺧﺗا يذﻟا ﺔﻛرﺷﻟا ةرادإ سﻠﺟﻣ عﺎﻣﺗﺟا ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ
board of directors in which the purchase
ءارﺷﻟا رارﻗ
decision was taken
The date of the Authority approval of the
23rd April 2024
ءارﺷﻟا ﺔﯾﻠﻣﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺻﺗﺧﻣﻟا ﺔطﻠﺳﻟا ﺔﻘﻓاوﻣ ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ
purchase
The date of purchase
25th April 2024
ءارـﺷﻟا ﺦﯾرﺎﺗ
Number of purchased shares
1,791,203
ةارﺗﺷﻣﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا ددﻋ
The average purchase price
USD 0.272
ءارﺷﻟا رﻌﺳ طﺳوﺗﻣ
The percentage of shares purchased from the
0.047%
ردﺻﻣﻟا لﺎﻣﻟا سأر نﻣ ةارﺗﺷﻣﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا ﺔﺑﺳﻧ
issued capital
The number of shares remaining for purchase
199,418,598
ءارﺷﻠﻟ ﺔﯾﻘﺑﺗﻣﻟا مﮭﺳﻷا ددﻋ
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يﺮھﻮﺟ ﻢﯾﺮﻣ
ﻢﺳﻹا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاﻮﻣﻻا ﻞﯿﺴﻏ ﺔﺤﻓﺎﻜﻣو ماﺰﺘﻟﻹا ﺲﯿﺋر
ﻲﻔﯿظﻮﻟا ﻰﻤﺴﻤﻟا
Company Seal ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟا ﻢﺘﺧ
Signature ﻊﯿﻗﻮﺘﻟا
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 28 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2024 05:52:07 UTC.