CMP/May/2024/0029
Announcement
Date
30/05/2024
خيراتلا
Company Name
.ب.م.ش ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم
ةكرشلا مسإ
GFH Financial Group B.S.C.
Trading Code
GFH
لوادتلا زمر
Subject
ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش
عوضوملا
Purchase of Treasury Shares
11,949,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت
%4.90 لداعي ام مهس 187,914,664 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل )ةنيزخ مهسأ( اهمهسأ نم مهس
ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %5.21 لداعي ام مهس 199,863,664 ىلا ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم
.2024 ويام 30 خيرات
Information
GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets
ةمولعملا
that it has acquired 11,949,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares)
increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 187,914,664
representing 4.90% of the total issued shares to 199,863,664 representing
5.21% of total issued shares as of 30th May 2024.
The date of the meeting of the company's
24th March 2024
هيف ذختا يذلا ةكرشلا ةرادإ سلجم عامتجا خيرات
board of directors in which the purchase
ءارشلا رارق
decision was taken
The date of the Authority approval of the
29th May 2024
ءارشلا ةيلمع ىلع ةصتخملا ةطلسلا ةقفاوم خيرات
purchase
The date of purchase
30th May 2024
ءارـشلا خيرات
Number of purchased shares
11,949,000
ةارتشملا مهسلأا ددع
The average purchase price
USD 0.2989
ءارشلا رعس طسوتم
The percentage of shares purchased from the
0.312%
ردصملا لاملا سأر نم ةارتشملا مهسلأا ةبسن
issued capital
The number of shares remaining for purchase
183,395,719
ءارشلل ةيقبتملا مهسلأا ددع
Name
Mariam Jowhary
يرهوج ميرم
مسلإا
Title
Head of Compliance & AML
لاوملاا ليسغ ةحفاكمو مازتللإا سيئر
يفيظولا ىمسملا
Company Seal ةكرشلا متخ
Signature عيقوتلا
Disclaimer
GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 02 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2024 05:25:05 UTC.