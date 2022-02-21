Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. GFH Financial Group BSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange - 02/20
0.102 KWD   -1.92%
04:41aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : launches GCC $100m Sukuk Fund
PU
02/20GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
02/18GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GFH Financial BSC : launches GCC $100m Sukuk Fund

02/21/2022 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Diversified fund comprises basket of fixed income instruments from various GCC countries

Manama, Bahrain. 21 February 2022: GFH Financial Group (GFH) has announced that is has launched and seeded a $100 million sukuk fund which holds a diversified portfolio of sukuk following signing agreement with Credit Suisse to provide attractive financing and fund administration services.

The fund holds a portfolio of sovereign, quasi sovereign and corporate sukuk and sukuk-related securities from various countries and issuers, primarily in the GCC and will be managed in accordance to Sharia principles.

GFH aims to generate returns to the fund through active asset allocation, credit selection, optimal leverage and duration management to achieve an above average long-term investment return on a risk adjusted basis.

Salem Patel, Head of Asset Management at GFH said "The market is becoming more bouyant as economies in the GCC recover amid a revival of key sectors. Global borrowers have issued more than $23 billion of Shari'a-compliant debt in 2021 and global sukuk supply is expected to accelerate in 2022. The GFH Sukuk Fund aims to capitalise on post-pandemic economic growth and recovery,"

Patel added: "GFH has a dedicated, highly knowledgeable and experienced investment team who will manage the fund's investment portfolio. Our team is deeply experienced in credit analysis, portfolio construction and has strong market relationships to access highly sought after primary issuances."

GFH won Best Islamic Investment Bank at the 2019 World Islamic Banking Conference and most recently, it won Best Islamic Investment Bank and Best Sukuk Deal of the Year in the Middle East and Africa region at the MEA Finance Awards in November 2021.

The group's considered approach to Islamic investment banking services has been recognised globally over the past two decades.

-Ends-

For more information contact:

Nawal AlNaji
Manager, Corporate Communications
nalnaji@gfh.com
+973 17538538

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C:

GFH is known among the global investor community as one of the Middle East region's most highly regarded and credible financial investment groups. Over two decades, GFH has established a strong and diverse portfolio of investments across the Middle East, US, UK, Asia and other key markets. Focusing on defensive sectors, including healthcare, education, and logistics, GFH is focused on delivering growth and value creation for stakeholders.

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
04:41aGFH FINANCIAL BSC : launches GCC $100m Sukuk Fund
PU
02/20GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
02/18GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
02/15GFH FINANCIAL BSC : تنويه من الž..
PU
02/15GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Transcript of the Analysts Conference
PU
02/15GFH FINANCIAL BSC : محضر مؤتمر ..
PU
02/15GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
02/13GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
02/10GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Post share buyback announcement
PU
02/10TRANSCRIPT : GFH Financial Group BSC, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 297 M - -
Net income 2020 45,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 207 M 1 207 M -
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Duration : Period :
GFH Financial Group BSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hisham Ahmed Al-Rayes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suryanarayanan Hariharan Chief Finance Officer
Jassim Mohamed Rafie Al-Ansaari Chairman
Osama Abdullatif Janahi Head-Information Technology
Salah Abdulla Sharif Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC2.20%1 207
MORGAN STANLEY-2.79%169 084
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION1.80%161 854
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.54%115 431
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-6.70%53 234
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-27.03%44 245