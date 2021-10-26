Post share buyback announcement

CMP/OCT/2021/0014

25/10/2021

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

24 خيراتب مهس 9,385,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت قوسو نيرحبلا ةصروب يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ( اهمهسأ نم 2021 ربوتكأ 25 خيراتب مهس 10,200,000 و 2021 ربوتكأ لداعي ام مهس 155,156,890 ىلا مهس 135,571,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل تيوكلا ةصروبو يلاملا يبد

.2021 ربوتكأ 25 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %4.11

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 9,385,000 shares on 24th October 2021 and 10,200,000 shares on 25th October 2021 of its shares (treasury shares) on Bahrain Bourse, Dubai Financial Market and Boursa Kuwait increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 135,571,890 shares to 155,156,890 shares representing 4.11% of total issued shares as at 25th October 2021.