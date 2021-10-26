Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. GFH Financial Group BSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Post share buyback announcement

10/26/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CMP/OCT/2021/0014

25/10/2021

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

24 خيراتب مهس 9,385,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت قوسو نيرحبلا ةصروب يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ( اهمهسأ نم 2021 ربوتكأ 25 خيراتب مهس 10,200,000 و 2021 ربوتكأ لداعي ام مهس 155,156,890 ىلا مهس 135,571,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل تيوكلا ةصروبو يلاملا يبد

.2021 ربوتكأ 25 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %4.11

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 9,385,000 shares on 24th October 2021 and 10,200,000 shares on 25th October 2021 of its shares (treasury shares) on Bahrain Bourse, Dubai Financial Market and Boursa Kuwait increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 135,571,890 shares to 155,156,890 shares representing 4.11% of total issued shares as at 25th October 2021.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

ز

فيظولا مىسملا

لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر

ر

Signature عيقوتلا

Company Seal ةكشلا متخ

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 17:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
01:16pPost share buyback announcement
PU
10/14GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Holds ordinary and extraordinary general meetings
PU
10/12GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Harbour Heights named Bahrain's ‘best residential high-rise deve..
PU
10/08GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Group's outlook upgraded to Stable following global acquisitions and r..
PU
09/28GFH Financial Group BSC Appoints Tariq Al Samahiji as CEO of UK Based Operations
CI
09/28GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Appoints tariq al samahiji as ceo of london-based uk operations
PU
08/16Carroll Multifamily Venture VI, LP, managed by Carroll Organization and GFH Financial G..
CI
08/12Gfh Financial Group Bsc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
07/14GFH Financial Group B.S.C. Announces Appointment of Ghazi Al Hajeri as Vice Chairman
CI
07/10GFH Financial Group BSC and Student Quarters Blue Sky LP has signed an agreement to acq..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 265 M - -
Net income 2020 45,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 795 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,56x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 273 M 907 M -
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Duration : Period :
GFH Financial Group BSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hisham Ahmed Al-Rayes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suryanarayanan Hariharan Chief Finance Officer
Jassim Mohamed Rafi Al-Seddiqi Chairman
Osama Abdullatif Janahi Head-Information Technology
Salah Abdulla Sharif Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC54.37%894
MORGAN STANLEY48.71%183 336
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION56.28%156 497
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-95.37%146 125
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.31.38%54 933
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-12.76%48 562