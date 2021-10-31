Post share buyback announcement

CMP/OCT/2021/0024

28/10/2021

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 7,750,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت ىلا مهس 177,156,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل يلاملا يبد قوسو نيرحبلا ةصروب يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2021 ربوتكأ 28 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %4.90 لداعي ام مهس 184,906,890

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 7,750,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 177,156,890 shares to 184,906,890 shares representing 4.90% of total issued shares as at 28th October 2021.