    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange - 10/28
0.0777 KWD   +4.58%
12:47aPost share buyback announcement
PU
12:27aPress release
PU
10/28Post share buyback announcement
PU
Post share buyback announcement

10/31/2021 | 12:47am EDT
CMP/OCT/2021/0024

28/10/2021

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

اهمهسأ نم مهس 7,750,000 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت ىلا مهس 177,156,890 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل يلاملا يبد قوسو نيرحبلا ةصروب يف )ةنيزخ مهسأ(

.2021 ربوتكأ 28 خيرات ىتح كلذو ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم %4.90 لداعي ام مهس 184,906,890

Purchase of Treasury Shares

GFH Financial Group would like to inform its shareholders and the markets that it has acquired 7,750,000 shares of its shares (treasury shares) on Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 177,156,890 shares to 184,906,890 shares representing 4.90% of total issued shares as at 28th October 2021.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

ز

فيظولا مىسملا

لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو ماتللإا سيئر

ر

Signature عيقوتلا

Company Seal ةكشلا متخ

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 04:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 265 M - -
Net income 2020 45,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 795 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,56x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 928 M 926 M -
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Duration : Period :
GFH Financial Group BSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hisham Ahmed Al-Rayes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suryanarayanan Hariharan Chief Finance Officer
Jassim Mohamed Rafi Al-Seddiqi Chairman
Osama Abdullatif Janahi Head-Information Technology
Salah Abdulla Sharif Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC65.68%926
MORGAN STANLEY49.98%184 901
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION54.66%154 873
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.56.74%145 632
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.27.35%53 087
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.97%48 827