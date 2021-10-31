Log in
    GFH   BH000A0CAQK6

GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC

(GFH)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange - 10/28
0.0777 KWD   +4.58%
12:27aPress release
PU
10/28Post share buyback announcement
PU
10/26Post share buyback announcement
PU
Press release

10/31/2021 | 12:27am EDT
CMP/OCT/2021/0024

نلاعإ

Announcement

Date

30/10/2021

خيراتلا

Company Name

.ب.م.ش ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم

ةكرشلا مسإ

GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

Trading Code

GFH

لوادتلا زمر

Subject

ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم نم يفحص ربخ

عوضوملا

Press Release by GFH Financial Group

رخاف ىنبم ىلع ذاوحتسلإل ةقفص تمربأ اهنأب نلاعلإا ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم دوت

.ةدحتملا تايلاولاب دنلايرام ةيلاو يف روميتلاب يف

.قفرملا ربخلا ىلع علاطلإا ناكملإاب ليصافتلا نم ديزمل

Information

GFH Financial Group would like to announce that it has signed to

ةمولعملا

acquire a luxury high-rise in Baltimore, Maryland in the United

States.

For further details please refer to the attached release.

ديزيو ةعومجملل ةيلاملا تانايبلا ىلع يباجيإ لكشب رامثتسلإا اذه سكعني نأ عقوتملا نم

Expected Financial

.ةعومجملا دئاوع

عقوتملا يلاملا رثلأا

Impact

This Investment is expected to reflect positively on the Group's

financials and increase the returns for the Group.

Name

Mariam Jowhary

يرهوج ميرم

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance & AML

لاوملاا لسغ ةحفاكمو مازتللإا سيئر

يفيظولا ىمسملا

Company Seal ةكرشلا متخ

Signature عيقوتلا

ةدحتملا تايلاولا يف ةيراقعلا شتإ فإ يج ةظفحمل عراستم ومن ينكس عقوم ىلع ذاوحتسلال رلاود نويلم 90 ةميقب ةقفص مامتإ دعب روميتلاب يف

ىلع اهزيكرت قايس يف ةزيمتملا تاراقعلا نم ديزملا ىلع ذوحتست شتإ فإ يج ● يراقعلا قوسلا يف ةنرملا تارامثتسلاا

عم رلاود رايلم 13 يطختت "شتإ فإ يج" اهريدت يتلا قيدانصلاو لوصلأا ةظفحم ● يكيرملأا قوسلا ىلع صاخ زيكرت

تايلاولا يف ةيراقعلا اهتظفحم ةيلاملا شتإ فإ يج ةعومجم تعسو :2021 ربوتكأ 30 ،ةمانملا ةميقب دنلايرام ةيلاو يف روميتلاب يف رخاف ىنبم ىلع ذاوحتسلال ةثلاث ةقفص ماربإ دعب ةدحتملا نمازتتو ،ةدحتملا تايلاولا يف لوصلأا ةظفحم عونت نم ذاوحتسلاا اذه ززعيو ،رلاود نويلم 90

.تلائاعلل صصخملا ناكسلإا تاراقع ىلع نيرجأتسملا بناج نم بلطلا ةدايز عم

كرتشم عورشم نمض روميتلاب يف ًاقباط 17 نم نوكملا راقعلا ىلع شتإ فإ يج تذوحتساو ىلع روشورب ذوحتستو .زرنتراب لاتيباك روشدورب ةكرش نواعتلاب ةيملاسلإا ةعيرشلا عم قفاوتم نم رثكأ اهيدلو كرويوين اهرقمو "500 نشتروف" تاكرش ىدحإ يهو ،فيلا نايدراغ ةيبلغأ

.ةرادلإا تحت لوصلأا نم رلاود رايلم 71

ًايدان هقفارم لمشتو .روميتلاب ةنيدم طسو يف ًارخؤم ةكرشلا هتددج يذلا قهاشلا ىنبملا عقيو

.ةصاخ تافرش عم ًاققش مدخي حطسلا ىلع ًاحبسمو ًايحص

عاطق دعي" :ةيدوعسلا لاتيباك شتإ فإ يج ةكرشل يذيفنتلا سيئرلا يطابرملا يزار لاقو

.شتإ فإ يج ةعومجمل ةمهم ةصرف ةدحتملا تايلاولا يف تلائاعلا ةددعتم ةينكسلا تاراقعلا قوس يف ىرخلأا ماسقلأا مظعمب ةنراقم 19 ديفوك ةحئاج للاخ ةحضاو ةناتم عاطقلا رهظأو

تلائاعلا ددعتم ناكسلإا لاجم يف رامثتسلاا لظو .ًاظوحلم ًاضافخنا تدهش يتلا تاراقعلا

."بلطلا ةدايز ببسب ةحئاجلا للاخ ًاكسامتم

ددعتم ناكسلإا عاطق يف تارامثتسا يكيرمأ رلاود رايلم 140 نع ديزي ام فيظوت مت ،ًايملاعو تعفترا ثيح ،2021 سرام يف لوحت ةطقن يكيرملأا قوسلا دهشو .2020 ماع للاخ تلائاعلا تلائاعلا ةددعتم ةينكسلا تاراقعلا ىظحتو .يونس ساسأ ىلع %0.6 ةبسنب نكاسملا كلت تاراجيإ ةيراقعلا شتإ فإ يج ةيجيتارتسإ فدهتو ةدحتملا تايلاولا نم ةنيعم ءازجأ يف ةصاخ ةيبعشب

.هجوتلا كلذ نم ةدافتسلاا ىلإ

يف ةينكسلا تاراقعلا نم ةعونتم ةعومجم ىلع ذاوحتسلاا ىلإ فدهن" :يطابرملا يزار فاضأو ةيلحملا ةيناكسلا ةبيكرتلاو مجحلاو عقوملا ثيح نم زيمتتس يتلاو ةدحتملا تايلاولا ءاحنأ لك دئاوعلا تاذ لوصلأا ةحومطلا ةيراقعلا انتيجيتارتسإ لضفتو .ةرقتسم ةيدقن تاقفدت ديلوت فدهب يلامجإ زواجتيو .ةحلصملا باحصلأ ةميقلا قلخو ومنلا قيقحت ىلع زكرت امك ،ةرقتسملاو ةيلاعلا ".رلاود رايلم 13 ًايلاح ةعومجملا اهريدت يتلا قيدانصلاو لوصلأا

ةدع ىلع ءانبً ةدحتملا تايلاولا يف تلائاعلا ةددعتم ةينكسلا تاراقعلا شتإ فإ يج فدهتستو

.يناكسلا ومنلا معدل ةيميلعت قفارمو ةيبط زكارم لمشت قطانم يف اهلوصأ عقتو .ةيسيئر لماوع قفارملاو ،ربكلأا ةشيعملا تاحاسم ثيح يحاوضلا يف ةماقلإا ىلع ًاديازتم ًابلط ًاضيأ دجويو

.ةيهيفرتلا

ةيبونجلاو ةيبونجلا تايلاولا ربع دتمي يذلا ،ةدحتملا تايلاولل يسمشلا مازحلا يف لوصلأا عقتو برتقيو .تاونس ةدع ذنم تايلاولا كلت ىلإ ةرجهلا يف ًلاوحت ةدحتملا تايلاولا دهشتو .ةيبرغلا قطانم ربع ةيرضح ةقطنم 22 نم 2016 و 2010 يماع نيب دلابلا يف يناكسلا ومنلا فصن

.يسمشلا مازحلا

-ىهتنا-

GFH's US property portfolio gathers momentum on back of $90m deal for

Baltimore residential site

  • Focus on resilient segment of real estate market sees GFH snap up more prime properties
  • GFH assets and funds under management exceed $13 billion with major focus on US market

Manama, Bahrain. 30 October 2021: GFH Financial Group has expanded its US multifamily residential portfolio after acquiring a third asset, a luxury high-rise in Baltimore, Maryland, for an estimated $90 million. The acquisiton diversifies GFH's US assets and comes amid increasing demand for US multifamily residential properties among renters.

GFH acquired the 17-story property in Baltimore in a Sharia-compliant joint venture with Broadshore Capital Partners. Broadshore is majority owned by Guardian Life, a New York-based Fortune 500 Company with more than $71 billion of assets under management.

The recently refurbished high-rise is in Baltimore's downtown. The building's amenities include a health club and a rooftop swimming pool that service loft-style apartments with private balconies.

"The US multifamily residential property sector is a significant opportunity for GFH and our investors. The segment demonstrated clear resilience during the pandemic compared to most other parts of the real estate market which experienced a decline. Investment in the multifamily space remained resilient during COVID because of the defensive nature of the sector," said Razi Al Murbati, CEO at GFH Capital SA.

Over $140 billion of capital was deployed in the multifamily sector during 2020. The US multifamily market experienced a turning point in March 2021, with multifamily rents rising 0.6% year-on-year. Multifamily properties are particularly popular in certain parts of the US and GFH's real estate strategy aims to capitalise on the trend.

Al Murbati said: "We are aiming to acquire a diverse set of residential properties across the US which will vary in terms of location, size, and local demographics to generate stable cash flows. Our ambitious but calculated real estate strategy favours resilience and is focused on delivering growth and value creation for stakeholders. Our total assets and funds under management now exceed $13 billion."

GFH targets US multifamily residential properties based on several key factors. Assets are located in areas with strong medical centers and education facilities to support stable population growth. There is also an

increasing demand for suburban living as the preference for larger living spaces, property amenities, outdoor space are becoming priorities for renters, which has been further accelerated due to COVID.

Assets are located in Sun Belt states, which stretch across the southern and southwestern portions of the US. The US has been witnessing a migratory shift to these states for several years. Almost half of all population growth in the country between 2010 and 2016 happened in the 22 metro areas of the Sun Belt regions.

-Ends-

For more information contact:

Nawal AlNaji

Manager, Corporate Communications

nalnaji@gfh.com

+973 17538538

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C:

GFH is known among the global investor community as one of the Middle East region's most highly regarded and credible financial investment groups. Over two decades, GFH has established a strong and diverse portfolio of investments across the Middle East, US, UK, Asia and other key markets. Focusing on defensive sectors, including healthcare, education, and logistics, GFH is focused on delivering growth and value creation for stakeholders.

Disclaimer

GFH Financial Group BSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 04:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 265 M - -
Net income 2020 45,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 795 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,56x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 928 M 926 M -
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Duration : Period :
GFH Financial Group BSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hisham Ahmed Al-Rayes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Suryanarayanan Hariharan Chief Finance Officer
Jassim Mohamed Rafi Al-Seddiqi Chairman
Osama Abdullatif Janahi Head-Information Technology
Salah Abdulla Sharif Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFH FINANCIAL GROUP BSC65.68%926
MORGAN STANLEY49.98%184 901
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION54.66%154 873
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.56.74%145 632
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.27.35%53 087
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.97%48 827