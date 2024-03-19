(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Tuesday.

AIM - WINNERS

Gfinity PLC, up 63% at 0.053 pence, 12-month range 0.030p-0.16p. In the six months ended December 3, the e-sports and gaming services firm sees revenue fall to GBP805,741 from GBP1.4 million a year earlier. Pretax loss narrows to GBP19,643 from GBP937,538. "The whole digital media sector experienced significant pressure in H2 2023, with several Google algorithm changes creating uncertainty and headwinds. However, the gaming vertical continues to generate interest, and remains an exciting part of the sector into the future," Gfinity says. "Now we have concluded our budget reduction process, we are confident we can deliver further improvements in profitability in H2 FY2024, with cashflow increasing as we improve and increase our sites and editorial."

PHSC PLC, up 9.2% at 23.48p, 12-month range 11.55p-27.00p. The provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services announces GBP200,000 buyback. It says its will buyback up to 1.8 million shares.

AIM - LOSERS

Bens Creek Group PLC, down 7.7% at 3.00p, 12-month range 2.54p-21.79p. The owner and operator of coal mines has drawn down USD7.5 million under the working capital facility in place with Avani Resources Pte Ltd. Avani is the company's largest shareholder.

