Gfinity PLC - London-based e-sports and gaming services firm - Appoints David Halley as chief executive and director with immediate effect. Halley previously founded and served as the chief information officer of Capstone Financial (HK) Ltd. He is currently a director of Tourbillon Group UK Ltd, which acquired 73% of Gfinity's subsidiary, Athlos in June.

Halley's appointment comes after John Clarke stepped down as chief executive officer back in February. Also as a result of his appointment, Neville Upton has reverted to his previous role of non-executive chair.

Current stock price: 0.078, down 5.2% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 93%

