Gfinity plc is a technology and media company in the video gaming industry. The Company specializes in building digital highly engaged communities for gamers, both for its own brands and on behalf of others. The Company operates through two groups: Gfinity Digital Media Group, and Jointly owned properties. Gfinity Digital Media Group is a digital home for gamer lifestyles. Its network of Gfinity-owned and operated websites drives up to 15 million visitors per month to Gfinity-owned and operated sites. It creates monetization opportunities through advertising, brand partnerships and e-commerce activities. It includes related social platforms. Its Jointly owned properties include long-term commercial partnerships with organizations that have a strategic need to connect with gamers. This includes the Global Racing Series, in conjunction with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, in which the Company offers services, including broadcast production.

Sector Internet Services