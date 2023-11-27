Gfinity PLC - London-based e-sports and gaming services firm - Disposes of remaining 27.5% stake in Athlos Game Technologies Ltd, which is its former proprietary esports technology business, to Tourbillon Group UK Ltd. Gfinity receives an immediate payment of GBP260,000 in cash. Athlos in financial year 2022 ended June 30 generated revenue of GBP300,000 with a pretax loss of GBP500,000.
Current stock price: 0.064 pence, down 12%
12-month change: down 95%
