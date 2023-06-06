Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Gfinity plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFIN   GB00BT9QD572

GFINITY PLC

(GFIN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:41:47 2023-06-06 am EDT
0.1051 GBX   -26.50%
05:58aGfinity sells 73% of subsidiary Athlos to Tourbillon; closes Esports
AN
02:50aGfinity Sells Majority Stake in Athlos to Tourbillon; Shuts Down Esports Division
MT
03/31Gfinity revenue up; Pensana warns on funding needs
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gfinity sells 73% of subsidiary Athlos to Tourbillon; closes Esports

06/06/2023 | 05:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Gfinity PLC on Tuesday said it is closing down its Esports division and selling a majority stake of its subsidiary Athlos to Tourbillon Group UK Ltd.

Gfinity shares fell 27% to 0.11 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

Gfinity, a London-based e-sports and gaming services firm, said the sale of the 72.5% stake in Athlos is to provide growth capital "to support the business moving forward". Gfinity will retain the remaining 27.5% of the shareholding in Athlos.

The company said Athlos recorded a pretax loss of GBP500,000 on revenue of GBP400,000 in 2022.

Gfinity also is closing its Esports division, noting a "soft" e-sports market and only limited profitable growth opportunities. The company will focus on digital media and the gamer website industry.

"After a large dip in users in 2022 due to some adverse market impacts including changes in the Google search engine, the company has performed a round of cost cuts and improvements in it content as it streamlines the editorial team and makes strategic hires in search engine optimisation and tech, to increase user numbers," it said.

Chair Neville Upton said: "This has been a difficult year for digital media with the company having losses across all verticals, however after a significant re-structuring, we are confident that Gfinity will flourish without the requirement to raise further working capital. By focussing on our core web offering for gamers, we are able to remove the capital intensive businesses of software development and esports events, and focus on returning to a positive return on investment. We will update the shareholders shortly on a more detailed strategy."

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.07% 126.01 Delayed Quote.41.30%
GFINITY PLC -26.50% 0.1051 Delayed Quote.-73.29%
All news about GFINITY PLC
05:58aGfinity sells 73% of subsidiary Athlos to Tourbillon; closes Esports
AN
02:50aGfinity Sells Majority Stake in Athlos to Tourbillon; Shuts Down Esports Division
MT
03/31Gfinity revenue up; Pensana warns on funding needs
AN
03/31FTSE 100 Finishes Friday Up, Ending Quarter on Bright Note
DJ
03/31UK GDP Growth in 4Q Encourages But Still 'Feeble'
DJ
03/31Gfinity plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/14FTSE 100 Index Closed Up 1.2% on US Inflation Data
DJ
03/14UK's Declining Wage Growth a Positive for BOE
DJ
03/03UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
03/02UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 10,5 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 2,00 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1,88 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,01x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,35x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart GFINITY PLC
Duration : Period :
Gfinity plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFINITY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John G. Clarke Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan David Hall Chief Financial & Operations Officer & Secretary
Neville Roderick Upton Chairman
Leonard Rinaldi Non-Executive Director
Hugo Drayton Non-Executive Director & MD-Digital Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFINITY PLC-73.29%2
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.5.60%63 553
NETEASE, INC.19.25%54 243
NEXON CO., LTD.-0.05%18 037
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.80.28%10 162
KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.314.30%10 046
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer