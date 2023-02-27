Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Gfinity plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFIN   GB00BT9QD572

GFINITY PLC

(GFIN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:36:54 2023-02-27 am EST
0.1490 GBX   -0.67%
10:54aUK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/14FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1% After Liberty Global Takes 4.92% Vodafone Stake
DJ
02/14UK Tight Labor-Market Data Hints Interest Rates Won't Fall in 2023
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days

02/27/2023 | 10:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tuesday 28 February 
Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust PLCAGM
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLCGM re initial public offering vote
Cora Gold LtdGM re equity fundraising
Edge Performance VCT PLCGM re voluntary liquidation
Hambro Perks Acquisition Co LtdEGM business combination extension
Image Scan Holdings PLCAGM
Kavango Resources PLCGM re approving the issue of the Warrants 
Ncondezi Energy LtdEGM re change of name
Newmark Security PLCAGM
Reabold Resources PLCGM re capital reduction
Watkin Jones PLCAGM
Wednesday 1 March 
Atlantic Lithium LtdEGM re remuneration arrangement
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust PLCAGM
Paragon Banking Group PLCAGM
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co LtdAGM
Velocity Composites PLCAGM
Thursday 2 March 
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLCAGM
Chenavari Toro Income Fund LtdAGM
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLCAGM
Victorian Plumbing Group PLCAGM
Friday 3 March 
Devro PLCGM and Court Meeting acquisition of Devro PLC by Saria SE
Guild Esports PLCAGM
Monday 6 March 
Gfinity PLCGM re fundraising
Logistics Development Group PLCGM re capital reduction, change of investing policy and share buyback
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED -0.26% 38.2 Delayed Quote.0.93%
CHENAVARI TORO INCOME FUND LIMITED 0.00% 0.4935 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
CORA GOLD LIMITED -2.44% 4 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
DEVRO PLC -0.14% 327.54 Delayed Quote.6.49%
GFINITY PLC -0.67% 0.149 Delayed Quote.-70.30%
GUILD ESPORTS PLC 4.97% 0.971 Delayed Quote.-28.85%
GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY 1.59% 12.17 Delayed Quote.18.73%
HAMBRO PERKS ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 1035 Delayed Quote.2.48%
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC -1.47% 1.675 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
KAVANGO RESOURCES PLC 8.70% 1.25 Delayed Quote.-14.81%
LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT GROUP PLC 1.60% 15.85 Delayed Quote.11.03%
NCONDEZI ENERGY LIMITED -2.86% 0.85 Delayed Quote.40.00%
NEWMARK SECURITY PLC -7.87% 41 Delayed Quote.34.85%
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC 1.89% 595.499 Delayed Quote.3.55%
REABOLD RESOURCES PLC 0.61% 0.2314 Delayed Quote.12.20%
SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC -1.09% 83.478 Delayed Quote.3.43%
VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC -0.46% 43 Delayed Quote.4.10%
VICTORIAN PLUMBING GROUP PLC 0.24% 82.8 Delayed Quote.7.27%
WATKIN JONES PLC 0.40% 99.5 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
All news about GFINITY PLC
10:54aUK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/14FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1% After Liberty Global Takes 4.92% Vodafone Stake
DJ
02/14UK Tight Labor-Market Data Hints Interest Rates Won't Fall in 2023
DJ
02/14UK Telecoms Rise After Liberty's Vodafone Stake Buy
DJ
02/14AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Altitude expects results ahead of expectation..
AN
02/14Gfinity raises GBP2 million as increases share offer
AN
02/14FTSE 100 Gains Ahead of US Inflation; Coca-Cola HBC Tops Risers
DJ
02/14Sterling Little Moved After UK Employment Data
DJ
02/14Gfinity Raises GBP2 Million in Upsized Share Placing, Subscription
MT
02/14FTSE 100 Seen Higher; Traders Weigh UK Jobs Data, Eye US Inflation
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 10,5 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 2,00 M 2,39 M 2,39 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1,97 M 2,36 M 2,36 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,00x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,34x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart GFINITY PLC
Duration : Period :
Gfinity plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFINITY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John G. Clarke Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan David Hall Chief Financial & Operations Officer & Secretary
Neville Roderick Upton Chairman
Leonard Rinaldi Non-Executive Director
Hugo Drayton Non-Executive Director & MD-Digital Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFINITY PLC-70.30%2
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.0.35%60 248
NETEASE, INC.8.27%48 778
NEXON CO., LTD.0.57%18 747
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.25.47%7 241
NCSOFT CORPORATION-2.12%6 768