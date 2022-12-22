GFJ ESG Acquisition I : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - Updated unaudited consolidated semi-annual financial statements 2022 prepared in context of contemplated Business Combination. - EN

2862917.3

GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE

Société européenne

Interim consolidated Management Report

for the period ended 30 June 2022

The Management Board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE (hereafter the "Company") submit their interim management report with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the period ended 30 June 2022.

1. Overview

GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Luxembourg on 2 June 2021 and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register on 8 June 2021. The Company is formed for the purpose of acquiring one operating business with principal business operations in a member state of the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom or Switzerland in the form of a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar transaction (the "Business Combination").

The Company intends to complete the Business Combination using cash from the proceeds of the Private Placement of the class A shares and warrants (see below).

2. Review and development of the Group's financial position

The Company has completed its private placement on 19 October 2021 for the issuance of 15,000,000 redeemable class A shares with a par value of EUR 0.0384 and 7,500,000 class A warrants (the "Private Placement"). The class A shares are admitted to trading in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "GFJ1" on 19 October 2021. Likewise, the class A warrants are also traded on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "GFJW". The class A shares and class A warrants (together, the "Units"), each consisting of one share (a "Public Share" or class A share) and 1/2 warrant (a "Public Warrant" or class A warrant), were placed at a price of EUR 10.00 per unit representing a total placement volume of EUR 150 million.

The initial shareholder of the Company (prior to Private Placement), namely GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG (the "Sponsor") has subscribed to 3,750,000 convertible Class B shares and 7,145,833 Class B warrants of the Company. The class B shares and warrants are not publicly traded securities. The Sponsor has agreed to a lockup period running at least until the Business Combination, subject to customary exceptions.

The Group did not generate revenue during the period ended 30 June 2022 and is not expected to generate any operating revenues until after the completion of the Business Combination. The Group's activities for the period ended 30 June 2022 relate to its obligations as a listed entity and identifying a target company for a Business Combination. The Group incurred expenses as a result of being a public company (for legal, financial reporting, accounting and auditing compliance).

The net loss of the Group for the period ended 30 June 2022 is EUR 5,526,252, due to the operating expenses and finance costs, and fair value loss on the class A and class B warrants.

Financial position highlights

The Group's main asset accounts refers to the cash in escrow which are the proceeds from the Private Placement, including the additional sponsor subscription to cover the negative interest. Whereas on the liability section, the significant balances refer to redeemable class A shares and class A and B warrants.

