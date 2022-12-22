GFJ ESG Acquisition I : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - Updated unaudited consolidated semi-annual financial statements 2022 prepared in context of contemplated Business Combination. - EN

2862917.3
GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
Société européenne
Interim consolidated Management Report
for the period ended 30 June 2022
The Management Board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE (hereafter the "Company") submit their interim management report with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the period ended 30 June 2022.
1. Overview
GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Luxembourg on 2 June 2021 and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register on 8 June 2021. The Company is formed for the purpose of acquiring one operating business with principal business operations in a member state of the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom or Switzerland in the form of a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar transaction (the "Business Combination").
The Company intends to complete the Business Combination using cash from the proceeds of the Private Placement of the class A shares and warrants (see below).
2. Review and development of the Group's financial position
The Company has completed its private placement on 19 October 2021 for the issuance of 15,000,000 redeemable class A shares with a par value of EUR 0.0384 and 7,500,000 class A warrants (the "Private Placement"). The class A shares are admitted to trading in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "GFJ1" on 19 October 2021. Likewise, the class A warrants are also traded on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "GFJW". The class A shares and class A warrants (together, the "Units"), each consisting of one share (a "Public Share" or class A share) and 1/2 warrant (a "Public Warrant" or class A warrant), were placed at a price of EUR 10.00 per unit representing a total placement volume of EUR 150 million.
The initial shareholder of the Company (prior to Private Placement), namely GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG (the "Sponsor") has subscribed to 3,750,000 convertible Class B shares and 7,145,833 Class B warrants of the Company. The class B shares and warrants are not publicly traded securities. The Sponsor has agreed to a lockup period running at least until the Business Combination, subject to customary exceptions.
The Group did not generate revenue during the period ended 30 June 2022 and is not expected to generate any operating revenues until after the completion of the Business Combination. The Group's activities for the period ended 30 June 2022 relate to its obligations as a listed entity and identifying a target company for a Business Combination. The Group incurred expenses as a result of being a public company (for legal, financial reporting, accounting and auditing compliance).
The net loss of the Group for the period ended 30 June 2022 is EUR 5,526,252, due to the operating expenses and finance costs, and fair value loss on the class A and class B warrants.
Financial position highlights
The Group's main asset accounts refers to the cash in escrow which are the proceeds from the Private Placement, including the additional sponsor subscription to cover the negative interest. Whereas on the liability section, the significant balances refer to redeemable class A shares and class A and B warrants.
3. Principal risk and uncertainties
The Group has analysed the risks and uncertainties to its business, and the Management Board of the Company has considered their potential impact, their likelihood, the controls that the Group has in place and steps the Group can take to mitigate such risks. The Group's principal risks and uncertainties can be summarized as follows:
|
|
Risk
|
Likelihood
|
Mitigating factors
|
|
|
|
Unable to identity an appropriate target for
|
Medium
|
ξ
|
Build an extensive network of contacts and
|
|
Business Combination and complete the
|
|
|
relationships in the target sectors
|
|
|
negotiations with the seller of the target and
|
|
ξ
|
Ensure efficient resource deployment
|
|
|
unsuccessful in the negotiations
|
|
|
|
|
ξ Engage
|
independent
|
advisers in
|
due
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
diligence processes and the completion of
|
|
|
|
|
a business combination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adverse events and market conditions,
|
Low
|
ξ
|
The Management team was already
|
|
such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the
|
|
|
successful in various environments in the
|
|
conflict between Russia and Ukraine, might
|
|
|
target sectors
|
|
|
|
prevent the completion of the Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ξ Regulatory specialists, and compliance
|
|
Combination.
|
|
|
|
|
experts involved
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Even if we complete the Business
|
Low
|
ξ
|
Create an effective merger integration
|
|
Combination, any operating improvements
|
|
|
process
|
|
|
|
|
proposed and implemented by us may not
|
|
ξ
|
Strong
|
track record
|
and experience
|
of
|
|
be successful and they may not be effective
|
|
|
|
|
acquiring and growing companies
|
|
|
in increasing the valuation of any target.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Subsequent events
|
|
|
|
|
|
On 16 September 2022 the Company withdraw from the non-binding letter of intent entered into on 22 December 2021 (and amended on 09 March 2022) with tado GmbH ("tado"), concerning a business combination between the Company and tado.
On 29 September 2022, the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with learnd limited ("learnd"), with a focus on ESG-related technology that supports the decarbonisation path, concerning a business combination between the Company and learnd.
The letter of intent includes an agreement to seek a PIPE investment (private investment in public equity) that the Company and learnd intend to consummate in parallel to the envisaged Business Combination.
The Business Combination would involve the existing shareholders of learnd transferring 100% of the outstanding equity and equity equivalents of learnd to the Company in exchange for (i) new shares in the Company and (ii) a consideration in cash. The combined entity will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and will have a shareholder base comprised of (i) learnd's existing shareholders, (ii) the Company's shareholders, (iii) redemption back stop investors and (vi) investors in the PIPE.
The business combination agreement has been signed on 27 October 2022 with closing to occur in January 2023.
5. Financial risk management objectives and policies
The Group has a negative equity of EUR 13,518,719 as at 30 June 2022. The Management Board believes that the funds available to the Group outside of the secured deposit account are sufficient to pay costs and expenses incurred by the Group prior to the completion of the Business Combination. The Group has financial instruments which are presented as non-current liabilities which does not impose any liquidity issues to the Group. The Class B warrants amounting to EUR 10,861,666 (See Note 14 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements) have no redemption rights or liquidation distribution rights and will expire worthless in case of liquidation. Furthermore, the Class A warrants amounting to EUR 8,250,000 are redeemable at the option of the Company (See Note 14 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements).
The Group consists of newly formed companies that have conducted no operations and currently generated no revenue. The Group does not have any foreign currency transactions nor any interest-bearing loans.
6. Related party transactions
In August 2021 the Company borrowed EUR 1,900,000 from its shareholders loan facility up to 2,000,000 with effect on 15 June 2021, which was then set off against a subscription price of new class B warrants as at 13 October 2021. Accrued interest amounted to EUR 18,486 have been waived by the sole shareholder.
On 30 June 2022, the Company borrowed from the Sponsor an amount of EUR 350,000 from a loan facility of up to EUR 450,000. Until today's date the Company borrowed further EUR 540,000 from the Sponsor. As of 30 June 2022, there was an outstanding interest payable of EUR 1,278 on this loan (disclosed in Note 9 and Note 17 of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements).
6. Outlook
The Company is in the process of closing the Business Combination Agreement by no later than 18 January 2023.
7. Events after the reporting period
Since 30 June 2022, no additional significant events have taken place other than those disclosed in Note 19 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and as set out in this report.
Luxembourg, 09 December 2022
Gisbert Rühl
Member of the Management Board