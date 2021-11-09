DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WpHG) 2021-11-09 / 21:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)^i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii:^GFJ ESG Acquistion I SE 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)^iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv:^ Name: Florian Fritsch 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v: GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi: 18.10.2021 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (7.A + voting rights of of 7.A) (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B) issuer^vii 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 20.00 38.11 58.11 18,750,000 reached Position of previous notification 0.00 (if applicable) 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^viii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights^ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (Art. 8 of the (Art. 9 of the (Art. 8 of the (Art. 9 of the Transparency Law) Transparency Law) Transparency Law) Transparency Law) Convertible class B shares 3,750,000 20.00 SUBTOTAL A 3,750,000 20.00 (Direct & Indirect) B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be % of voting Type of financial instrument date^x Conversion Period^ acquired if the instrument is exercised/ rights xi converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 0 0.00 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of Type of financial instrument date^x Conversion settlement^xii Number of voting rights voting Period^xi rights Class B Warrants 30 days after Physical 7,145,833 38.11 a Business SUBTOTAL B.2 7,145,833 38.11 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: (please tick the applicable box) [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.^xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity^xiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): % of voting rights % of voting rights held through financial Directly by ultimate controlling instruments held controlled person or entity or held directly by by ultimate controlling by N Name^xv any subsidiary person or entity or held Total of (use number if it equals or is higher directly by any both (s) than the notifiable subsidiary if it from 1^st threshold equals or is higher than the column) notifiable threshold 1 Florian Fritsch 20.00 38.11 58.11 2 Fritsch AG 20.00 38.11 58.11 1 3 AFT Invest AG 20.00 38.11 58.11 2 4 GFJ Holding GmbH 20.00 38.11 58.11 3 & Co. KG 0.00 9. In case of proxy voting: The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of . 10. Additional information^xvi: The expiration date of the warrants will be the close of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the earliest of (i) the first business day immediately following the fifth anniversary of the consummation of the business combination, (ii) the redemption date (if any) of the warrants in accordance with the terms and conditions of the warrants. The notifying person indirectly holds 50% of AFT Invest AG which in turn holds 61.63% of GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG. The notifying person also holds indirectly 1% of GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG through Fritsch AG. GFJ Holding Verwaltungs GmbH is the general partner of GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG and GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG holds 100% of GFJ Holding Verwaltungs GmbH. Done at Switzerland 04.11.2021 Notes

^i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/ 109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

^ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

^iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

^iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

