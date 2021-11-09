Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFJ1   LU2358378979

GFJ ESG ACQUISITION I SE

(GFJ1)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
Summary

GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WpHG)

11/09/2021 | 03:01pm EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WpHG) 2021-11-09 / 21:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

 Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal 
Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the 
                                               Transparency Regulation') 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)^i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached^ii:^GFJ ESG 
Acquistion I SE 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)^iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation^iv:^ 
Name: Florian Fritsch 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)^v: GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^vi: 18.10.2021 
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                                                               % of voting rights 
                                      % of voting rights       through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                                   attached to shares (total      instruments        in % (7.A +  voting rights of 
                                            of 7.A)            (total of 7.B.1 +        7.B)      issuer^vii 
                                                                     7.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or                         20.00                  38.11         58.11      18,750,000 
reached 
Position of previous notification                                                                         0.00 
(if applicable) 
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached^viii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of                                Number of voting rights^ix                         % of voting rights 
shares                                    Direct               Indirect                Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible)           (Art. 8 of the         (Art. 9 of the        (Art. 8 of the       (Art. 9 of the 
                               Transparency Law)      Transparency Law)     Transparency Law)    Transparency Law) 
Convertible class B shares                                    3,750,000                                      20.00 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A                    3,750,000                                 20.00 
(Direct & Indirect) 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law 
                               Expiration Exercise/          Number of voting rights that may be         % of voting 
Type of financial instrument   date^x     Conversion Period^ acquired if the instrument is exercised/    rights 
                                          xi                 converted. 
 
 
 
                                          SUBTOTAL B.1                            0                      0.00 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law 
                             Expiration   Exercise/     Physical or cash                                      % of 
Type of financial instrument date^x       Conversion    settlement^xii             Number of voting rights    voting 
                                          Period^xi                                                           rights 
      Class B Warrants                    30 days after          Physical                  7,145,833          38.11 
                                           a Business 
 
 
                                                        SUBTOTAL B.2                       7,145,833          38.11 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: 
(please tick the applicable box) 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.^xiii 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity^xiv 
(please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): 
                                                                          % of voting rights 
                                      % of voting rights held             through financial                  Directly 
                                      by ultimate controlling              instruments held                 controlled 
                                person or entity or held directly by   by ultimate controlling                  by 
      N            Name^xv                 any subsidiary              person or entity or held   Total of  (use number 
                                     if it equals or is higher             directly by any          both        (s) 
                                        than the notifiable                subsidiary if it                  from 1^st 
                                             threshold               equals or is higher than the             column) 
                                                                              notifiable 
                                                                              threshold 
      1       Florian Fritsch                  20.00                            38.11               58.11 
      2       Fritsch AG                       20.00                            38.11               58.11        1 
      3       AFT Invest AG                    20.00                            38.11               58.11        2 
      4       GFJ Holding GmbH                 20.00                            38.11               58.11        3 
              & Co. KG 
                                                                                                    0.00 
 
9. In case of proxy voting: 
The proxy holder named       will cease to hold       % and       number of voting rights as of       . 
 
10. Additional information^xvi: 
The expiration date of the warrants will be the close of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the earliest of (i) 
the first business day immediately following the fifth anniversary of the consummation of the business combination, 
(ii) the redemption date (if any) of the warrants in accordance with the terms and conditions of the warrants. 
The notifying person indirectly holds 50% of AFT Invest AG which in turn holds 61.63% of GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG. The 
notifying person also holds indirectly 1% of GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG through Fritsch AG. 
GFJ Holding Verwaltungs GmbH is the general partner of GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG and GFJ Holding GmbH & Co. KG holds 
100% of GFJ Holding Verwaltungs GmbH. 
Done at        Switzerland   04.11.2021 Notes

^i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/ 109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

^ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

^iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

^iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2021 15:00 ET (20:00 GMT)

Chart GFJ ESG ACQUISITION I SE
Duration : Period :
GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Gisbert Rühl Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFJ ESG ACQUISITION I SE0.00%170
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)40.65%74 684
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.59%25 980
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA26.09%18 047
HAL TRUST32.66%15 351
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)5.32%14 578