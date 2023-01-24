Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
  News
  7. Summary
    GFJ1   LU2358378979

GFJ ESG ACQUISITION I SE

(GFJ1)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:02:20 2023-01-24 am EST
10.20 EUR   -0.97%
12:10pPvr : Notification for the purposes of article 13 of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQ
12:03pDd : learnd SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
11:59aDd : learnd SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVR: Notification for the purposes of article 13 of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

01/24/2023 | 12:10pm EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: learnd SE
Notification for the purposes of article 13 of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

24.01.2023 / 18:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

learnd SE

5, Heienhaff, L-1736

Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS number: B255487

LEI : 391200CLINOY60KP3T33

 

learnd SE


Notification for the purposes of article 13 of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

Luxembourg 23 January 2023 – learnd SE announces that as of 18 January 2023, the proportion of own shares held by learnd SE has reached 56,66 % of the total number of voting rights.

The above proportion has been calculated on the basis of 14,753,016 own shares out of 26,039,581 shares in issue to which voting rights are attached.

**************************************************************************

learnd SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard), ISIN LU2358378979, LEI 391200CLINOY60KP3T33.

**************************************************************************


 

24.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: learnd SE
5, Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg

 
End of News EQS News Service

1542727  24.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1542727&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
