PVR: Notification for the purposes of article 13 of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

Notification for the purposes of article 13 of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

Luxembourg – 23 January 2023 – learnd SE announces that as of 18 January 2023, the proportion of own shares held by learnd SE has reached 56,66 % of the total number of voting rights.

The above proportion has been calculated on the basis of 14,753,016 own shares out of 26,039,581 shares in issue to which voting rights are attached.

learnd SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard), ISIN LU2358378979, LEI 391200CLINOY60KP3T33.

