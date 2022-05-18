Log in
    GFL   CA36168Q1046

GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.

(GFL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/18 04:00:00 pm EDT
35.80 CAD   -3.24%
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : GFL Environmental Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/13BLAKES COMPETITIVE EDGE™ : May 2022 Update
AQ
05/10Raymond James Lowers GFL Environmental's Price Target to $40 From $42, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/18/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
VAUGHAN, ON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today virtually via live audio webcast.

Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

(a)  Patrick Dovigi

(b)  Dino Chiesa

(c)  Violet Konkle

(d)  Jessica McDonald

(e)  Arun Nayar

(f)  Paolo Notarnicola

(g)  Ven Poole

(h)  Blake Sumler

(i)  Raymond Svider

446,989,759 (99.25%)

432,982,498 (96.14%)

449,477,893 (99.81%)

449,936,279 (99.91%)

430,105,984 (95.51%)

410,111,244 (91.07%)

448,777,242 (99.65%)

449,705,778 (99.86%)

445,396,084 (98.90%)

3,358,659 (0.75%)

17,365,920 (3.86%)

870,525 (0.19%)

412,139 (0.09%)

20,242,434 (4.49%)

40,237,174 (8.93%)

1,571,176 (0.35%)

642,641 (0.14%)

4,952,334 (1.10%)




Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities across Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 18,000 employees.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gfl-environmental-inc-announces-results-from-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301550653.html

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
