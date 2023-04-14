GFL Environmental : Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular - Form 6-K

agreement evidencing the applicable awards. The Board has determined to seek shareholder approval for the renewal of the LTIP at the Meeting in accordance with the rules of the TSX, as set out in the resolution in this Circular, which will also approve all unallocated options, rights or other entitlements under the LTIP and allow the Company to continue granting options, rights or other entitlements under the LTIP until May 17, 2026. See "Proposal 3 - LTIP Renewal Resolution".

Under the terms of the LTIP, our Board, or if authorized by our Board, our NGC Committee, may grant awards to eligible participants, as applicable. The NGC Committee is responsible for administering the Company's LTIP. Previous grants of equity-based awards may be taken into consideration when making decisions related to equity-based compensation. Participation in the LTIP is voluntary and, if an eligible participant agrees to participate, the grant of awards is evidenced by a grant agreement with each such participant. The interest of any participant in any award is not assignable or transferable, whether voluntarily, involuntarily, by operation of law or otherwise, other than by will or the laws of descent and distribution.

The LTIP provides that, in order to preclude a dilution or enlargement of the benefits under the LTIP, appropriate adjustments, if any, will be made by our Board in the shares issuable or amount payable in connection with a reclassification, reorganization or other change of our shares, share split or consolidation, distribution, merger or amalgamation.

For the purposes of calculating the maximum number of subordinate voting shares reserved for issuance under the LTIP, the DSU Plan and any other security-based compensation arrangement, any issuance from treasury by the Company that is issued in reliance upon an exemption under applicable stock exchange rules applicable to equity based compensation arrangements used as an inducement to person(s) or company(ies) not previously employed by and not previously an insider of the Company shall not be included. All of the shares covered by the exercised, cancelled or terminated awards automatically become available subordinate voting shares for the purposes of awards that may be subsequently granted under the LTIP. As a result, the LTIP is considered an "evergreen" plan. As an evergreen plan, the LTIP is subject to shareholder approval every three years pursuant of the rules of the TSX.

The maximum number of subordinate voting shares that may be: (i) issued to insiders of the Company within any one-year period; and (ii) issuable to insiders of the Company at any time, in each case, under the LTIP alone, or when combined with all of the Company's other security based compensation arrangements, cannot exceed 10% of the aggregate number of shares issued and outstanding from time to time. The LTIP does not include a maximum that may be issued to an eligible participant. No financial assistance is provided by the Company to eligible participants in connection with the LTIP.

The terms and conditions of grants of options, RSUs and PSUs, including the quantity, type of award, grant date, vesting conditions, vesting periods, settlement date and other terms and conditions with respect to these awards, are set out in the participant's grant agreement. The impact of certain events upon the rights of holders of these types of awards, including termination for cause, resignation, retirement, termination other than for cause and death or long-term disability, are set out in the participant's grant agreement.

The participant's grant agreement provides that options will be exercisable during a period established by our Board which will commence on the date of the grant and will terminate no later than ten years after the date of the granting of the options or such shorter period as the Board may determine. The exercise price of options is determined by the Board when such options are granted, but may not be less than the closing price of the subordinate voting shares on the day prior to the grant of such options. For RSUs and PSUs, the participant's grant agreement provides or is expected to provide that RSUs and PSUs will settle, subject to the achievement of the applicable vesting or other conditions applicable thereto, if any, no later than three years after the date of grant of the award if settled in cash or shares