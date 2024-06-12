June 12 (Reuters) -
* GFL PUSHED BY ACTIVIST ADW TO SELL ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS UNIT - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: [https://tinyurl.com/bdezmhza] Further company coverage:
|GFL Pushed By Activist ADW To Sell Environmental Solutions Unit - Bloomberg News
|Toronto Stocks Retreat; Saputo Shares Rise on 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Earnings Beat
|GFL Pushed By Activist ADW To Sell Environmental Solutions Unit - Bloomberg News
|Toronto Stocks Retreat; Saputo Shares Rise on 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Earnings Beat
|GFL Environmental Price Target Raised to $62 at CIBC
|GFL Environmental Prices Private Offering of Senior Notes
|GFL Environmental Prices $500 Million Debt Offering
|GFL Environmental Inc. Prices Private Offering of Senior Notes
|GFL Environmental Plans Private Offering of $500 Million Senior Notes
|GFL Environmental Down 0.1% In US Premarket As Announces Proposed Private Offering of Senior Notes; Comes Amid Reports Co Assessing Two Buyout Offers
|GFL Environmental Brief: Announcing Proposed Private Offering of Senior Notes
|GFL Environmental Inc. Proposes Private Offering of Senior Notes due 2032
|TSX rises after BoC trims policy rate
|Waste Management Giant GFL Hires Financial Adviser To Review Two Buyout Offers
|Toronto market ends lower as oil prices tumble
|GFL Reportedly Drawing Private Equity Interest, notes Truist Securities
|TSX dips as energy shares fall; BoC rate decision in focus
|GFL Environmental Brief: BNN TV Also Citing Social Media Posts That Suggest Private Equity Interest In GFL
|GFL Environmental Brief: GFL Up Near 7% On TSX As NYSE-listed Waste Management, Inc. Moves to Buy Nasdaq-listed Stericycle for US$7.2 Billion
|Transcript : GFL Environmental Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
|GFL Environmental Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 10, 2023, has expired.
|CI
|Wall Street rises thanks to good and bad economic news
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, Amgen, Starbucks, PayPal, Moderna...
|Tranche Update on GFL Environmental Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 10, 2023.
|CI
|GFL Environmental Inc. Provides Consolidated Revenue Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2024
|CI
|Transcript : GFL Environmental Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 02, 2024
|GFL Environmental Up 0.5% In US After Hours As Q1 Loss Narrows Vs a Year Ago On Higher Revenues, and Increases 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
|MT
