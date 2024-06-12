GFL Environmental Inc. is a Canada-based diversified environmental services company. The Company is engaged in providing non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation services and liquid waste management services. Its segments include Solid waste, which includes landfill, material recovery facilities, and Environmental Services, which includes liquid waste management and soil remediation services. Its service range includes residential waste collection, commercial waste collection, industrial cleaning services, dumpster rental services, liquid and hazardous waste and soil remediation services. It offers commercial, institutional, and industrial customers a range of environmentally hazardous waste handling services from onsite packaging, container supply, and transportation, to licensed disposal or recycling. It owns, operates, and manages solid and liquid waste disposal, transfer and recycling facilities across North America.