GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.

(GFL)
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GFL Environmental Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/20/2020 | 11:27am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GFL Environmental Inc. (“GFL” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GFL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GFL is the subject of a report issued by Spruce Point Management on August 18, 2020. The report alleges that the Company engages in suspicious activity including “evidence that through his real estate holding company PJD Properties, [CEO Patrick Dovigi] leases office space to GFL,” which was “not properly disclosed to investors.” The report also states that the Company engages in aggressive accounting techniques such as, “restat[ing] both revenue and EBITDA, without explanation, by pulling from 'intercompany,'” a sign it is minimizing financial issues. Based on this news, shares of GFL dropped over the next two trading sessions.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
