Toronto-listed stocks were firmly lower mid-trading on Friday.

Sector performance was mixed, with sharp declines in materials stocks tipping the indexes. Health-services stocks and utilities were also down. Meanwhile, consumer-discretionary, health-tech and consumer-durables sectors were the main gainers of the session.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.6% lower, at 22087.80, and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was 0.5% lower, at 1322.14.

Saputo shares were 7.6% higher, at 30.08 Canadian dollars (US$22.00), after the dairy products company reported revenue and adjusted earnings that topped expectations in its fiscal fourth quarter and said it is optimistic for improving prospects in fiscal 2025.

Other market movers:

VersaBank shares rose by nearly 17%, to C$15.35, after the company received its first of two regulatory approvals to acquire Minnesota-based Stearns Bank Holdingford, marking a closer step to launching its a U.S. expansion.

Shares of GFL Environmental fell by 5.5%, to C$49.85, after the waste-management company priced US$500 million of senior notes as it looks to move more of its debt to unsecured.

