Ambitious climate protection: independent Science Based Targets initiative confirms GFT's new climate targets

CO2 emissions from the use phase: GFT going beyond SBTi requirements

In the case of software solutions, the use phase accounts for a major share of Scope 3 emissions. However, these emissions are not taken into consideration by the science-based targets validated by SBTi. The SBTi classifies them as "indirect use phase emissions". As a result, they are regarded as "optional" emissions and not included in the Scope 3 targets of software companies.

GFT is thus going beyond the SBTi requirements: the company has included CO2 emissions from the use of its software solutions in its own emissions inventory and in its internal climate targets. These Scope 3 emissions are also to be reduced by 60 percent per euro value added by 2030.

For the development of its climate targets, GFT was supported by the company right°. With the aid of its own XDC model, the climate tech company calculated various emission paths for GFT which would enable the company to meet the Paris Climate Agreement targets and halve emissions by 2030.

"With its ambitious and scientifically validated climate targets, GFT has clearly demonstrated that it understands the strategic importance of this issue for its business. The fact that GFT even includes indirect emissions from the use phase of its products should send a signal to the entire software sector and beyond," says Hannah Helmke, founder and CEO of right°.