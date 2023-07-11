HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg upgraded GFT Technologies from "hold" to "buy", but lowered its price target from 45 to 40. The team of analysts led by Gustav Froberg also singled out the IT specialist for the financial and insurance sectors as a favorite alongside Barco, PVA Tepla and Teamviewer in a European TMT (Telecommunications, Media and Technology) report available on Tuesday. GFT shares are now significantly cheaper than those of its competitors. The valuation discount should be made up as investors refocus on long-term growth potential, they said./ag/tih

