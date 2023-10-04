

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.10.2023 / 15:13 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jochen Last name(s): Ruetz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Managing Director (CFO) and Member of the Administrative Board

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GFT Technologies SE

b) LEI

5299002FNBSGW23ULF72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005800601

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 24.80 EUR 24800.00 EUR 24.90 EUR 24900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 24.8500 EUR 49700.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

29/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

