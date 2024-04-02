Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.04.2024 / 16:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Ruetz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Managing Director (CFO) and Member of the Administrative Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GFT Technologies SE

b) LEI
5299002FNBSGW23ULF72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005800601

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.7000 EUR 35537.70 EUR
26.7000 EUR 11374.20 EUR
26.7000 EUR 6488.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.7000 EUR 53400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.gft.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

90701  02.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1871641&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a