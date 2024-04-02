

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.04.2024 / 16:26 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jochen Last name(s): Ruetz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Managing Director (CFO) and Member of the Administrative Board

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GFT Technologies SE

b) LEI

5299002FNBSGW23ULF72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005800601

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 26.9800 EUR 6745.00 EUR 26.9800 EUR 6151.44 EUR 26.9800 EUR 7284.60 EUR 26.9800 EUR 2077.46 EUR 26.9800 EUR 12087.04 EUR 26.9800 EUR 17968.68 EUR 26.9800 EUR 1645.78 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 26.9800 EUR 53960.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

28/03/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

