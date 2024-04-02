

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.04.2024 / 16:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jochen Last name(s): Ruetz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Managing Director (CFO) and Member of the Administrative Board

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GFT Technologies SE

b) LEI

5299002FNBSGW23ULF72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005800601

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 27.30 EUR 28364.70 EUR 27.30 EUR 26235.30 EUR 27.06 EUR 13530.00 EUR 27.06 EUR 12177.00 EUR 27.06 EUR 5412.00 EUR 27.06 EUR 2706.00 EUR 27.06 EUR 784.74 EUR 27.06 EUR 1353.00 EUR 27.06 EUR 1353.00 EUR 27.06 EUR 16804.26 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 27.1800 EUR 108720.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

27/03/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

