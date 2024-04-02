Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.04.2024 / 16:28 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Ruetz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Managing Director (CFO) and Member of the Administrative Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GFT Technologies SE

b) LEI
5299002FNBSGW23ULF72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005800601

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.30 EUR 28364.70 EUR
27.30 EUR 26235.30 EUR
27.06 EUR 13530.00 EUR
27.06 EUR 12177.00 EUR
27.06 EUR 5412.00 EUR
27.06 EUR 2706.00 EUR
27.06 EUR 784.74 EUR
27.06 EUR 1353.00 EUR
27.06 EUR 1353.00 EUR
27.06 EUR 16804.26 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.1800 EUR 108720.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/03/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.gft.com

 
