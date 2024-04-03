Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marika
Last name(s): Lulay

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Managing Director (CEO) and Member of the Administrative Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GFT Technologies SE

b) LEI
5299002FNBSGW23ULF72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005800601

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.04 EUR 3082.56 EUR
27.12 EUR 3091.68 EUR
27.10 EUR 1897.00 EUR
27.18 EUR 978.48 EUR
27.16 EUR 18604.60 EUR
27.14 EUR 14764.16 EUR
27.24 EUR 11004.96 EUR
27.22 EUR 26512.28 EUR
27.20 EUR 43792.00 EUR
27.28 EUR 8484.08 EUR
27.26 EUR 3761.88 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.1947 EUR 135973.6800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/03/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.gft.com

 
