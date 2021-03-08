DGAP-AFR : GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GFT Technologies SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-03-08 / 14:25 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GFT Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report Language: German Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021 Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/ Report Type: Annual financial report of the group Language: German Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021 Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/ Language: English Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021 Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/ Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021 Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/ Language: English Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021 Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: GFT Technologies SE Schelmenwasenstraße 34 70567 Stuttgart Germany Internet: www.gft.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1173864 2021-03-08

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2021 08:25 ET (13:25 GMT)