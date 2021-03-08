Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GFT Technologies SE    GFT   DE0005800601

GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE

(GFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-AFR : GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/08/2021 | 08:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GFT Technologies SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of 
financial statements 
GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 
117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-03-08 / 14:25 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GFT Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Annual financial report 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021 
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/ 
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021 
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/ 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021 
Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/ 
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021 
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/ 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021 
Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      GFT Technologies SE 
              Schelmenwasenstraße 34 
              70567 Stuttgart 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.gft.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1173864 2021-03-08

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2021 08:25 ET (13:25 GMT)

All news about GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
08:26aDGAP-AFR  : GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
DJ
08:26aGFT TECHNOLOGIES SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial r..
EQ
03/04GFT TECHNOLOGIES  : Talent Kranthi – “It feels good to be back&rdquo..
PU
03/04GFT TECHNOLOGIES  : 04 Mar 2021 – Analyst presentation preliminary financi..
PU
03/04PRESS RELEASE  : GFT Technologies SE: GFT exceeds -2-
DJ
03/04PRESS RELEASE : GFT Technologies SE: GFT exceeds guidance and expects further gr..
DJ
03/04GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE : GFT exceeds guidance and expects further growth and signif..
EQ
03/01GFT TECHNOLOGIES  : and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery..
PU
02/09GFT TECHNOLOGIES  : Talent Alejandro – “I stepped out of my comfort ..
PU
02/08GFT TECHNOLOGIES  : expands in Asia-Pacific market, establishes nearshore delive..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 442 M 525 M 525 M
Net income 2020 10,5 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net Debt 2020 52,1 M 61,8 M 61,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,9x
Yield 2020 1,34%
Capitalization 394 M 470 M 468 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 5 754
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
GFT Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,67 €
Last Close Price 14,98 €
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
M. A. Roswitha Lulay CEO, MD & Member-Administrative Board
Jochen Ruetz CFO, Member-Administrative Board & MD
Ulrich Dietz Chairman-Administrative Board
Andrew Rossiter Head-Technology Services
Joan-Carles Fonoll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE25.46%470
ACCENTURE PLC-4.48%158 248
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.08%151 856
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.42%109 760
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.17%76 285
INFOSYS LIMITED4.85%76 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ