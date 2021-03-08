DGAP-AFR : GFT Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GFT Technologies SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of
GFT Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address: https://www.gft.com/de/de/index/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanznachrichten-und-berichte/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address: https://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/
