GFT Technologies SE (GFT SE) is a Germany-based parent company of the GFT Group, an international supplier of information technology (IT) solutions. The Company divides its activities into two divisions: GFT (formerly GFT Solutions) and Emagine. The Company specializes in designing and implementing IT solutions for the financial services industry. It is engaged in the design, delivery and maintenance of customized Information Technology solutions. The Company also designs business models to optimize and mobilize banking processes for the financial sector. In addition, it is engaged in the provision of sourcing IT specialists and consultancy services for companies in various sectors. In addition, the Company manages external Information Technology service providers for its clients. The Company's subsidiaries are present in Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland and the United States.