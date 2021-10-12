Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GFT Technologies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFT   DE0005800601

GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE

(GFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GFT Technologies : Digital value generation – the growth potential for European industry, Part 2

10/12/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The boundaries between the physical, financial and digital value chains of industry are increasingly becoming blurred. Regardless of the many technological issues that are still waiting to be resolved, many experts agree that blockchain technology will bring about lasting change in the value chains of a whole host of sectors of the economy. In what ways will growth potential present itself to industry and what kind of role will digital assets play?

Networking between companies has moved ahead in leaps and bounds in recent years, not just in terms of administrative systems but also in key areas of production. The creative energy that fuelled this new level of interconnectedness - especially in telecommunication and digital technology - came from emerging technology. With new types of sensors on the scene, standardised protocols and the 5G communication network, the stage has been set for completely new kinds of connectivity to enter the limelight. These are forms of technology that are entirely reliable and - crucially - now also affordable.

When companies form networks, they also generate huge volumes of data. If a way can be found to filter this data properly, analyse it and make it available to others, business will ascend to a new level of digital value creation, a world brimming with economic potential.

An entry point to effective monetisation

To find effective ways to make good money out of data, systems have to be re-engineered. This entails much more than digitalising production or injecting IT into logistical systems. It also catapults you way beyond classic 'condition monitoring' solutions.

Currently, entire industries - such as IoT platforms, cloud services and banking - are scrambling to gain a footing in this digital world of the future. It's a bit like the gold rush of the 19th century. The data supremacy race is not just about prospectors making money by finding gold - there is also the modern equivalent of shovel sellers, entrepreneurs who profit indirectly by setting up infrastructure.

What's interesting is the way US tech companies have managed to squeeze their way into the industrial landscape. Their highly advanced technologies are often used to create the basic architecture of digital value creation, such that they now also occupy a dominant position in the German market, also thanks to a slew of collaboration agreements.

So how will industrial enterprises become a central part of the new data gold rush?

Digital assets - a growth opportunity for industry

Let's come back to the example of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) looked at in Part 1 of this blog series. With NFT technology, information marked with a date and time stamp can be assigned to its original source without any doubt of authenticity. But it also offers more, because that information can then be sold to third parties at a profit. This process is equally applicable to information regarding materials, production processes, construction and many other areas of data.

Also, data usage rights can be automated through smart contracts and even equipped with time restrictions by defining expiration dates. Selling arrangements can also be tied to specific usage scenarios and made anonymous. Furthermore, NFTs can be programmed to stipulate licence fees. This ensures that the owner receives a certain percentage of revenues and benefits from every sale.

Rethinking business in novel and digital ways

So are there any treasure chests of data out there already? What data could we start collecting in the future? Who should we enter into collaboration agreements with? These are the sorts of questions every company should start looking into. Given the emergence of new digital business models, we all need to change our mindsets and start seeing anything that was created using digitech as a tradable commodity. To do this, it helps to come at your business from a data perspective. Our IT industryin Europe is ideally poised with respect to the kind of software you need to manage stricter data protection requirements, so it comes to the world of digital value creation in the guise of a reliable business partner.

Henry Ford already knew that "you can't build a reputation on what you are going to do". So things will become a lot more exciting if we shape the future and rethink business ourselves - because the future is digital.

Disclaimer

GFT Technologies SE published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 18:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
10/11GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
DJ
10/08GFT TECHNOLOGIES : Digital value generation – the growth potential for the European ..
PU
10/07GFT TECHNOLOGIES : Six techniques in Continuous Compliance
PU
09/29DERISK CLOUD PROJECTS : GFT achieves AWS migration and DevOps Competencies
PU
09/29GFT TECHNOLOGIES : Should banks embrace cryptocurrencies?
PU
09/29GFT TECHNOLOGIES : Recipe for a successful cloud transformation
PU
09/21GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
09/21GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
DJ
09/16GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
DJ
09/14GFT and Thought Machine Announce BankLiteX to Accelerate Delivery of Cloud-Based Digita..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 551 M 635 M 635 M
Net income 2021 26,8 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
Net Debt 2021 26,4 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 740 M 854 M 854 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 6 806
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
GFT Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 28,10 €
Average target price 33,67 €
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marika Anneliese R. Lulay CEO, MD & Member-Administrative Board
Jochen Ruetz CFO, Member-Administrative Board & MD
Ulrich Dietz Chairman-Administrative Board
Andrew Rossiter Head-Technology Services
Joan-Carles Fonoll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE135.34%856
ACCENTURE PLC25.00%206 675
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.28.74%180 718
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.78%127 663
INFOSYS LIMITED34.65%93 925
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.09%93 216