GFT Technologies SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-16
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name: GFT Technologies SE
Street: Schelmenwasenstraße 34
Postal code: 70567
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002FNBSGW23ULF72
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à r.l
City of registered office, country: Senningerberg, Luxembourg
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Sep 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 2.92 % 0.00 % 2.92 % 26325946
Previous 3.01 % 0.00 % 3.01 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005800601 0 769969 0.00 % 2.92 %
Total 769969 2.92 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
period
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
instrument date period settlement absolute in %
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments (if Total of both (if at least
least 3% or more) at least 5% or more) 5% or more)
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à r.l is the management company for JPMorgan Funds SICAV and has delegated
portfolio management to JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd.
Date
15 Sep 2021
2021-09-16
Language: English
