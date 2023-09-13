  • SWIAT cooperates with GFT to offer secure, compliant global blockchain platform
SWIAT cooperates with GFT to offer secure, compliant global blockchain platform
13. Sep 2023
GFT joins ecosystem as validator to strengthen reliability for financial institutions
13. Sep 2023

Stuttgart 13 September, 2023. With the value of tokenised assets expected to grow by 60 percent a year, reaching over 3 trillion euros by 2030 in the European market alone, SWIAT aims to create a single global standard for the processing of blockchain-based securities.

As a partner GFT will provide selected blockchain nodes such as validator nodes and ensure that incoming blockchain function calls are validated and correctly executed according to predefined rules and protocols.Its involvement at this early stage will give the company a unique understanding of the system, enabling its own customers to easily access this groundbreaking network.

Henning Vollbehr, CEO of SWIAT, said: "With GFT's support as a validator we further increase the reliability and decentralisation of the SWIAT platformand make it easier for financial institutions to integrate our software solutions for issuing digital assets into their infrastructure."

"Open Finance is the future, and DLT technology is the basis for it. Our collaboration with SWIAT solidifies GFT's role at the helm of this transformation," said Marika Lulay, CEO of GFT. "This isn't just a partnership; it's a great opportunity - both for our clients who want to be ahead of the competition, and for ourselves. We're not just embracing change, we're driving it."

Fully compliant and future ready network

A key feature of the SWIAT ecosystem is that all capital market law, compliance and regulatory aspects are already taken into account in the conception phase. In this way, SWIAT offers its users a high level of security and compatibility with regulatory requirements.

SWIAT's validator partners specialised in IT and digital processes already work with financial institutions and fulfil compliance and regulatory requirements. This creates the greatest possible degree of reliability for financial institutions wishing to use the SWIAT platform.

As well as strengthening the platform, this win-win partnership brings several benefits to GFT and their clients -

  • The partnership further demonstrates GFT's leadership and commitment to DLT based open finance.
  • The partnership puts GFT clients at the heart of the SWIAT ecosystem and at the forefront of developments in financial technology.
  • GFT's involvement at this stage will give the company a unique understanding of the system, and how to help clients use these new solutions early on.
  • With several major banks already at the start, it will be a stepping stone to push DLT based international finance in the global markets.

Committed to the future of open finance

The partnership with SWIAT complements GFT's involvement with the Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) as one of the developers of that network. The UDPN is a DLT-underpinned messaging backbone focused on providing interoperability between the fast-growing number of different regulated stablecoins and CBDCs, and seamless connectivity between any business IT system and regulated digital currencies. Today, more than 20 participants from different industries (financial institutions, payment service providers, consulting and legal firms, and businesses) and geographic regions are testingthe 12 PoCs available in the UDPN Sandbox.

GFT's close association with both platforms puts them at the very core of developments in digital currency and asset tokenisation. The company is now well-placed to shape the future of this fast-growing market.

"Open Finance is the future, and DLT technology is the basis for it. Our collaboration with SWIAT solidifies GFT's role at the helm of this transformation. This isn't just a partnership; it's a great opportunity - both for our clients and for ourselves."

Marika Lulay
CEO
,
GFT Technologies
GFT Logo jpg
Marika_Lulay_1000x1000px2.png
Download
  • SWIAT cooperates with GFT to offer secure, compliant global blockchain platform

    GFT joins ecosystem as validator to strengthen reliability for financial institutions

    Download
Write a message to Markus Müller
First name *ErrorLast name *ErrorPhoneCompanyRetail banking Capital markets Asset management Virtual banking Insurance life health Insurance PC Aerospace Agriculture Automotive Chemical Consumer Goods Education Energy Utilities Fashion Luxury Government public sector Healthcare Information Technology Manufacturing Pharma Real Estate construction Retail Sport Leisure Telco Media Transportation Logistics Travel Tourism Other Sector Job title
Message
The Controller of the personal data is GFT Group. The data entered in the form will be processed to maintain contact and analyze interest in our materials. You can withdraw any consent given at any time. For additional information or to exercise your rights, visit the privacy notice.
Submit
Message sent
Thanks! The GFT team will get back to you soon.
Success!
We appreciate your interest and look forward to assisting you. Have a great day!
Form error
Oops, something went wrong.
Form submission error
We are sorry, something went wrong. Please try again later.
20210329_mueller_markus_04-freigestellt-web.png
Your contact | Press
Dr Markus Müller
Group Public Relations
Ask our experts
Write a message to Andreas Herzog
First name *ErrorLast name *ErrorPhoneCompanyRetail banking Capital markets Asset management Virtual banking Insurance life health Insurance PC Aerospace Agriculture Automotive Chemical Consumer Goods Education Energy Utilities Fashion Luxury Government public sector Healthcare Information Technology Manufacturing Pharma Real Estate construction Retail Sport Leisure Telco Media Transportation Logistics Travel Tourism Other Sector Job title
Message
The Controller of the personal data is GFT Group. The data entered in the form will be processed to maintain contact and analyze interest in our materials. You can withdraw any consent given at any time. For additional information or to exercise your rights, visit the privacy notice.
Submit
Message sent
Thanks! The GFT team will get back to you soon.
Success!
We appreciate your interest and look forward to assisting you. Have a great day!
Form error
Oops, something went wrong.
Form submission error
We are sorry, something went wrong. Please try again later.
gft-contacts-Andreas_Herzog.png
YOUR CONTACT
Andreas Herzog
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@gft.com
Ask our experts
Read more
gft-blockchain-02.jpg
DLT and blockchain
Power your business with secure transactions
gft-visual-udpn.jpg
Insights
Interoperable payment infrastructure for the digital currencies of tomorrow
GettyImages-909604850_retouch_small.jpg
Partner
Tap into our strong partner network
gft-seo-image-success-story-vp-bank.jpg
Banking
Blockchain pioneer: VP Bank taps into new areas of growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

GFT Technologies SE published this content on 13 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2023 06:53:07 UTC.